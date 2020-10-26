Pulitzer Prize winner G. B. Trudeau's Doonesbury Turns 50

Considered revolutionary, and certainly groundbreaking, at its introduction, Doonesbury has evolved into a formidable phenomenon. Through an impressive chronicle of a beloved cast of characters engaged in political and cultural shifts concerning world and national events, including nine administrations, and hundreds of triumphs and crises, the venerable comic strip has served as a reliable companion and steady guide navigating these milestones. In a time of such uncertainty, the consistency of Trudeau's work is welcome; readers can count on his trenchant commentary as American satire at its best.

To mark the fifty-year milestone, Trudeau's entire Doonesbury output has been collected in an exceptional celebratory package: [email protected]: The Complete Digital Doonesbury (November 17, 2020). This first edition set includes a flash drive with a searchable archive of every comic strip published, the 224-page [email protected] User Manual, which takes readers through each year of the strip, providing historical context and featuring key storylines, and a newly illustrated commemorative poster highlighting more than 50 prominent cast members.

Trudeau's ability to present such a wealth of insight and humor in the economy of a comic strip makes his accomplishments even more remarkable. Reviewed as a whole, [email protected] reveals an astonishing retrospective of characters, experiences, and significant signposts of the last 50 years – and enables us to appreciate the brilliance of the comic strip – and its creator – as a gift to readers for the past five decades.

About Andrews McMeel Publishing:

Andrews McMeel Publishing is a division of Andrews McMeel Universal, a global, independent and integrated media partner to creators of inspirational content, comics, and illustrated humor. It distributes creator content through global syndication; book, calendar, and greeting card publishing; digital consumer experiences; and entertainment licensing. For more information, please visit andrewsmcmeel.com.

Contact: Kathy Hilliard, VP Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Andrews McMeel Publishing