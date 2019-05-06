Pulitzer Prize Winner George Will to be Inducted into the Illinois Broadcasters Association’s Hall of Fame

Born in Champaign, Illinois, Will has been a familiar face on Sunday morning television for decades, providing political analysis since 1981 as a founding panelist on ABC-TV's "This Week," a position he held for over 30 years before moving on to FOX News with regular appearances on "Special Report," and "Fox News Sunday." Today Will can be seen contributing regularly for MSNBC and NBC News.

"I've long admired George," says Dennis Lyle, president and CEO of the IBA. "Not only for his profound insight into the political landscape of our country, but for his remarkable knowledge of baseball as well."

Will's 1990 book Men at Work: The Craft of Baseball topped the New York Times bestseller list for two months and in 2014, Will's A Nice Little Place on the North Side of Wrigley Field hit the bookshelves.

"Illinois has a long list of outstanding, talented individuals who are deserving of this honor," remarked Carlos Fernandez, IBA Chairman of the Board. "We look forward to recognizing George Will for his contributions to the broadcast industry as he joins the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Dick Van Dyke, Charles Gibson, Jim Belushi, Mike Wallace and many more."

When not appearing on camera, Will pens his twice weekly syndicated newspaper column, a column for which his views earned him a Pulitzer Prize in 1977. This June Will releases his most recent work, The Conservative Sensibility.

Will's IBA Hall of Fame induction will take place in a private ceremony for IBA members and invited guests in Chicago on May 16th, after which Will heads to Springfield to be honored by the Lincoln Academy of Illinois at its 55th annual spring convocation where Will is set to be decorated with the Order of Lincoln (the State of Illinois' highest honor) in becoming a "Lincoln Laureate."

