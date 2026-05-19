Kylie Kelce Partners with Pull-Ups® to help Tackle the Highs, Lows and "Uh-Oh" Moments of Potty Training

CHICAGO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pull-Ups®, a trusted brand and leader in potty training for nearly four decades, is proud to introduce Learning Layer™ technology, a new innovation designed to support one of parenting's most unpredictable milestones.

PULL-UPS® DEBUTS LEARNING LAYER™ TECHNOLOGY, A NEW INNOVATION TO HELP KIDS LEARN THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN WET AND DRY PULL-UPS® DEBUTS LEARNING LAYER™ TECHNOLOGY, A NEW INNOVATION TO HELP KIDS LEARN THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN WET AND DRY

Many potty training methods either help kids notice accidents, or contain mess, but not both – and occasionally neither. That's where the new Pull-Ups Learning Layer™ comes in. This innovation reimagines what a training pant can be by briefly feeling wet, before drying, helping toddlers notice the sensation of wetness while still remaining dermatologist-tested and safe for sensitive skin. When accidents happen, fluid is momentarily held in the Learning Layer, giving kids time to recognize that wet feeling before it's absorbed into the core – to help them learn wet from dry.

"The Pull-Ups Learning Layer is an important innovation in how we help toddlers learn one of the most essential early skills – potty training, while understanding the difference between feeling wet and dry," said Dan Jackson, North American Vice President of Pull-Ups. "By making that sensation more noticeable while still delivering the protection families rely on, we're helping turn everyday moments into meaningful learning experiences and build Big Kid® Confidence."

To help bring this innovation to life, Pull-Ups is partnering with Kylie Kelce, mom of four and host of the popular Wave Original series, Not Gonna Lie. Known for her honest, unfiltered take on parenting and drawing on her own potty training journeys, Kelce will help showcase the real, often messy moments families experience.

Kelce shared, "Potty training will humble you – fast. I've learned that every kid is different, but anything that helps them understand what's happening, and makes those moments a little less messy, is a win. Pull-Ups have always been part of my potty training routine, but Learning Layer™ is a total game changer this time around by helping my kid learn the difference of feeling wet from dry."

In addition to the new Learning Layer technology, Pull-Ups continues to deliver the training pant features families know and love. Pull-Ups® training pants remain the only national leading training pant brand with re-fastenable sides for easy changes. Designed to motivate little ones, they also feature beloved Disney© graphics that fade when wet, and helps protect from leaks so even the messy moments can become small wins worth celebrating.

As part of the Learning Layer launch, Pull-Ups is also expanding the role of its animated spokes characters, Terd and Yureen, two emotional sidekicks that help bring the realities of potty training to life. Terd, the more cautious of the pair, represents those "uh-oh" moments of doubt and hesitation, while Yureen embodies the confidence, optimism and encouragement that keeps families moving forward. Together, they reflect the full spectrum of the potty training journey, helping make the experience feel relatable, less intimidating and even a little more humorous, so parents can feel supported, understood and never judged along the way.

Pull-Ups with Learning Layer technology is available now at retailers nationwide, including Target, Walmart, Amazon and more. To learn more, visit Pull-Ups.com or follow us on social media.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries and territories. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, Goodnites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. Our company's purpose is to deliver Better Care for a Better World. We are committed to using sustainable practices designed to support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and enable our business to thrive for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and learn more about the company's more than 150-year history of innovation, visit the Kimberly-Clark website.

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SOURCE Pull Ups