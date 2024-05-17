Pullman Yards Expands Weekend "Chefs Market," Atlanta's Largest Weekly Food Festival

The Pullman Yards Chefs Market and bazaar welcomes guests each Saturday and Sunday from 11am-6pm to experience more than 30 curated vendors and live entertainment

ATLANTA, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pullman Yards, the south's premier entertainment destination, announces that due to popular demand, the weekly Chefs Market and bazaar is now expanding to both Saturdays and Sundays from 11am-6pm. Offering guests double the opportunity to experience Atlanta's largest weekly food festival, the market features more than 30 local and regional food, beverage, and artisan vendors, plus live music and interactive entertainment. Officially launched as a permanent fixture in March 2024, the Chefs Market has proudly become one of Atlanta's essential weekend destinations, bolstering Pullman Yards' commitment to showcasing the exceptional culinary and creative talent found across the southeast.

"We're honored to host the weekly Chefs Market, acting as both an incubator and launchpad for so many small businesses, connecting them to our community through a free and public platform," said Adam Rosenfelt, Co-Owner of Pullman Yards. "The collective magnitude of talent showcased every weekend, ranging from burgeoning new ventures to established concepts, is a testament to the robust culinary and creative forces thriving in our region."

A hub for entertainment and discovery, guests are invited to make a day of it and explore everything Pullman Yards has to offer like the 17,000 sq. ft. beverage hall, AlcoHall, pickleball courts, award-winning on-site restaurants, the Balloon Museum, and much more. Information about Pullman Yards' latest special events and happenings may be found via the website.

Chefs Market Vendors

While the Chefs Market vendors will rotate regularly, providing guests a fresh experience each week, a selection of featured vendors are listed below. Offering everything from slow cooked BBQ to homemade pastries to Cambodian, Haitian, and Oaxacan cuisines, there's something for everyone at the Chefs Market.

Abuelita Oaxaquena

Bee Wild

Bussin Jerk

Can Cakes

The Cereal Lab

Daddy's Girl BBQ

Fruta Mami

Garden Queen

The Gumbo Gourmet

Genki Sushi

La Jefa Empanada

Luxcuterie

Mi Ga / Bamreu

Pat's Poutine

Peckish ATL Pastries

Phew's Pies

The Power Plant

Vice Taco

Xzotik Fusion

Additionally, Pullman Yards is calling all interested vendors to fill out the Chefs Market application for the 2024 series. Whether it's handcrafted goods, artisanal treats, or innovative services, the market provides a platform and an audience for businesses to experiment and flourish.

Special Celebrations at the Chefs Market

The Chefs Market is pleased to announce a variety of upcoming special events that celebrate the vibrant and diverse community that Pullman Yards calls home.

Asian Night Market

Friday, May 24 from 6pm-11pm + Friday, June 28 from 6pm-11pm Taking place every fourth Friday, the Asian Night Market is a series of evening markets featuring Asian-American Pacific Islander food vendors, artists and organizations to highlight Atlanta's Asian community and provide a fun evening of food, art, DJ and culture! A selection of vendors include: Chew on Chuan Flames and Skewers Hapa Love It Gluten Free Manalo's Bakery Pink Ivy Simi's Kitchen Yaardie Eats

Chefs Market Pride Month Celebration June 1-2 from 11am-6pm The Pullman Yards Chefs Market will highlight LQBTQ-owned businesses the weekend of June 1-2 . Check out featured vendors and enjoy special entertainment in the spirit of Pride Month. A selection of vendors include: Bussin Jerk Lonely Sweets NobiCha Bubble Tea Pat's Poutine Tan Brown Coffee …and many more

Chefs Market Juneteenth Month Celebration June 15-16 from 11am-6pm The Pullman Yards Chefs Market will highlight Black-owned businesses the weekend of June 15-16 . Join featured vendors for bites, beverages, live music, and much more!: Garden Queen (fresh pressed juices grown from seed by local farmer Haylene Green) Haylene is the Founder of the West End Community Garden and Nursery, and Jackie's Funnel Cakes Joyful Jarra (sustainable soaps, skincare, body care, home products, etc.) Xzotik Fusion …and many more



Chefs Market Details

The Chefs Market is open to the public, family and dog friendly, and free to attend. Food, beverages, and products are available for purchase. The Chefs Market is located at 225 Rogers St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30317.

For more information, please visit the Pullman Yards Chefs Market website and follow along via Instagram.

