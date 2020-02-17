PullRequest Acquires Moonlight Developer Platform

AUSTIN, Texas and BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PullRequest, Inc., the world's first code review as a service company, announced that they had acquired the Brooklyn-based remote developer hiring platform Moonlight ( www.moonlightwork.com ). Founded in 2017, Moonlight created a platform for remote developers to integrate into companies looking for expertise on software development projects. In the summer of 2019, Moonlight raised a pre-seed round of financing from investors, including Goldcrest Capital, Haystack Ventures, and Fathom Capital.

As the PullRequest AI product has matured from identifying issues within codebases to proactively fixing them, it was a natural fit to acquire a platform targeting end-to-end development. As a milestone, this brings the total number of AI-assisted developers in the PullRequest network to over 10,000. Moonlight co-founders Emma Lawler and Philip Thomas will be joining PullRequest as Head of Design and Head of Growth, respectively.

"Partnering will make it easier for PullRequest subscribers to write new code faster, and for Moonlight clients to trust the contributions of contractors," says Emma Lawler. The network has paid over $1m to developers for short-term contract work at companies ranging from startups to Cloudflare.

Added Anna Patterson, Managing Director of Gradient Ventures and PullRequest board member: "We're excited about the growing opportunity of on-demand code review. Integrating the Moonlight product and team with _pullrequest will help shape the future direction of the platform."

About PullRequest, Inc: PullRequest is a code review as a service company based in Austin, TX. Founded in 2017, PullRequest has reviewed code for thousands of developers. After participating in Y Combinator's Summer 2017 cohort, PullRequest raised seed and Series A funding from a group of investors led by Gradient, Google's artificial intelligence fund. As a startup, they have won numerous awards, including the Austin Chamber of Commerce A-List Growth category.

