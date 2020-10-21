Pulmatrix Announces Commercial Launch of FEND, an OTC Nasal Hygiene Product Proven to Reduce Airborne Respiratory Droplets, with Partner Sensory Cloud

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary and non-pulmonary disease using its patented iSPERSE™ technology, today announced marketing and distribution partner Sensory Cloud's commercial launch of FEND, a hypertonic calcium chloride salt solution with nasal mister. FEND is a potentially important new hygiene option beyond masks to combat the ongoing COVD-19 pandemic. Pulmatrix licensed the rights to the Company's NasoCalm proprietary formulations (PUR003 and PUR006) to Sensory Cloud, now integral to the product FEND, with Sensory Cloud to market and distribute FEND, and Pulmatrix to receive escalating royalties, upon commencement of sales. FEND is now available for purchase at www.hellofend.com.

FEND, and the earlier Pulmatrix NasoCalm formulations have been shown through a series of peer-reviewed publications to reduce respiratory droplets from the airways by placing calcium-rich saline on the surface of mucus, which otherwise tends to lose strength and breakup in the presence of infection. In a recent publication of the journal Molecular Frontiers, study results showed that FEND lowered exhaled aerosol particles by up to 99% for up to 6 hours with an overall 75% reduction of exhaled particles at 30 minutes post-administration. Importantly, FEND has the potential to address airborne submicron droplets not captured by surgical masks that may increase infection threat, particularly in indoor environments.

"There is a growing body of scientific evidence that FEND, delivered by Sensory Cloud's FEND Mister, has the ability to reduce bioaerosol production, addressing even the smallest aerosol particles not blocked by masks. This commercial launch is an important milestone for Pulmatrix, leveraging our work in developing NasoCalm, now formulated and distributed as FEND to help combat the ongoing COVD-19 pandemic," said Ted Raad, Chief Executive Officer of Pulmatrix. "We believe the global launch of FEND, if successful, could provide a new source of revenue to enable the advancement of our iSPERSE™ platform of inhaled therapies and we are thrilled to have played a role in bringing this product to the public."

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary and non-pulmonary disease using its patented iSPERSE™ technology. The Company's proprietary product pipeline is initially focused on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis ("ABPA"), and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor in lung cancer. Pulmatrix's product candidates are based on iSPERSE™, its proprietary engineered dry powder delivery platform, which seeks to improve therapeutic delivery to the lungs by maximizing local concentrations and reducing systemic side effects to improve patient outcomes.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release that are forward-looking and not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements of historical fact, and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "assumes," "believes," "can," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "guides," "intends," "is confident that", "may," "plans," "seeks," "projects," "targets," and "would," and their opposites and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, but not limited to, the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Company's ongoing and planned clinical trials; the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on the Company's ability to conduct its business and raise capital in the future when needed; delays in planned clinical trials; the ability to establish that potential products are efficacious or safe in preclinical or clinical trials; the ability to establish or maintain collaborations on the development of therapeutic candidates, including the failure to maintain our collaboration with Cipla Technologies, LLC; the ability to obtain appropriate or necessary governmental approvals to market potential products; the ability to obtain future funding for developmental products and working capital and to obtain such funding on commercially reasonable terms; the Company's ability to manufacture product candidates on a commercial scale or in collaborations with third parties; changes in the size and nature of competitors; the ability to retain key executives and scientists; and the ability to secure and enforce legal rights related to the Company's products, including patent protection. A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties with respect to the Company, is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 26, 2020 as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

