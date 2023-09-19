Pulmatrix Announces FDA Acceptance of IND Application for PUR3100 to Treat Acute Migraine

Pulmatrix received a study may proceed letter for a Phase 2 Study to Evaluate PUR3100, an orally inhaled dry powder formulation of dihydroergotamine ("DHE") in the treatment of acute migraine

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulmatrix, Inc. ("Pulmatrix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PULM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary and central nervous system diseases, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has accepted the PUR3100 investigational new drug ("IND") application and the Company has received a study may proceed letter for a Phase 2, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Single Event Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, and Efficacy of PUR3100 (Dihydroergotamine Mesylate Inhalation Powder) in the Acute Treatment of Migraine. The PUR3100 formulation uses Pulmatrix's novel, proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE™ to deliver DHE via oral inhalation using a dry powder inhaler.

Dr. Margaret Wasilewski, Chief Medical Officer of Pulmatrix noted, "We are pleased with the PUR3100 IND acceptance and receipt of the study may proceed letter for the Phase 2, proof of concept study. We are looking forward to building on the positive safety and pharmacokinetic data established in our phase 1 study."

Ted Raad, Chief Executive Officer of Pulmatrix, commented, "We believe that PUR3100 has the potential to be differentiated from other approved acute migraine therapies currently available on the market, given the convenience of self-administration and the potential for rapid pain relief and improved DHE tolerability. The completed Phase 1 study demonstrated optimal pharmacokinetics and improved tolerability of PUR3100 compared to IV DHE. We are currently pursuing options to advance PUR3100 into a Phase 2 clinical trial to investigate PUR3100 efficacy, safety, tolerability in treating acute migraine subjects."

About PUR3100

PUR3100 is an orally inhaled formulation of dihydroergotamine (DHE) engineered with iSPERSE™ for the treatment of acute migraine. The Phase 1 PUR3100 trial results were presented at the 65th Annual Meeting of the American Headache society in June 2023. Over 38 million patients suffer from migraine in the United States and there is currently no orally inhaled DHE treatment option for patients.

About iSPERSE™ Technology

Our innovative particle engineering technology creates dry powder, which solves limitations of conventional inhaled technologies and expands the universe of inhalable drug therapies. iSPERSE is a proprietary technology that allows a broad range of drugs to be formulated as small, dense, and dispersible particles for highly efficient drug delivery and deep penetration into the lungs. iSPERSE can efficiently deliver small molecules, drug combinations, peptides, proteins, and nucleic acids via the respiratory system for the treatment of both respiratory and non-respiratory diseases.

About Pulmatrix, Inc.

Pulmatrix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases and central nervous system ("CNS") disorders using its patented iSPERSE™ technology. The Company's proprietary product pipeline includes treatments for lung diseases, such as allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis ("ABPA"), Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease ("COPD") and CNS disorders such as acute migraine. Pulmatrix's product candidates are based on its proprietary engineered dry powder delivery platform, iSPERSE™, which seeks to improve therapeutic delivery to the lungs by maximizing local concentrations and reducing systemic side effects to improve patient outcomes.

For more on our inhaled product candidates please visit: https://www.pulmatrix.com/pipeline.html.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are forward-looking and not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements of historical fact and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "assumes," "believes," "can," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "guides," "intends," "is confident that", "may," "plans," "seeks," "projects," "targets," and "would," and their opposites and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, but not limited to, delays in planned clinical trials; the ability to establish that potential products are efficacious or safe in preclinical or clinical trials; the ability to establish or maintain collaborations on the development of therapeutic candidates; the ability to obtain appropriate or necessary governmental approvals to market potential products; the ability to obtain future funding for developmental products and working capital and to obtain such funding on commercially reasonable terms; the Company's ability to manufacture product candidates on a commercial scale or in collaborations with third parties; changes in the size and nature of competitors; the ability to retain key executives and scientists; and the ability to secure and enforce legal rights related to the Company's products, including patent protection. A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties with respect to the Company, is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Timothy McCarthy, CFA

917-679-9282

[email protected]

SOURCE Pulmatrix, Inc.