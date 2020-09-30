Pulmatrix Announces Publication Demonstrating Reduction of Bioaerosols with FEND, an OTC Nasal Hygiene Product Designed to Cleanse Airways of Airborne Particles

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ – Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary and non-pulmonary disease using its patented iSPERSE™ technology, today announced the publication of data from partner Sensory Cloud detailing the utility of FEND, a hypertonic calcium chloride salt solution with nasal mister, in the reduction of bioaerosol generation in the airways. Pulmatrix licensed the rights to the Company's NasoCalm proprietary formulations (PUR003 and PUR006) to Sensory Cloud, now integral to the product FEND, with Sensory Cloud to market and distribute FEND, and Pulmatrix to receive escalating royalties, upon commencement of sales.

The publication, titled "Nasal Calcium-Rich Salts for Cleaning Airborne Particles from the Airways of Essential Workers, Students and a Family in Quarantine" and published in the journal Molecular Frontiers, was co-authored by Dr. David Edwards of Harvard (founder of Sensory Cloud), Dr. Robert Langer of MIT, and colleagues. Key findings of the study include:

In studies across adults and children, FEND nasal salt aerosols lowered exhaled particles by approximately 75% and outperformed surgical masks in the clearing of sub-micron particles

The majority of particles exhaled during natural breathing are smaller in size than current hygiene practices, including face masks and social distancing, are designed to block

Consistent with classical "super spreading" distributions, approximately 20% of subjects identified as Super Spreaders (of airborne particles), account for 80% of the overall exhaled aerosols

FEND delivery suppressed exhaled aerosols 30 minutes post treatment by 78% overall for all (non-Covid-19) Super Spreaders

FEND administration led to a similar reduction in bioaerosol production in a COVID-19 patient who appeared to develop with her infection an acute increase in bioaerosol production consistent with Super Spreader status

"We are pleased to announce the publication of data from our partners at Sensory Cloud which demonstrate the utility of FEND to reduce bioaerosol production across a diverse set of subjects," said Ted Raad, Chief Executive Officer of Pulmatrix. "FEND, originally developed as NasoCALM by Pulmatrix, was shown, in combination with Sensory Cloud's FEND Mister, to effectively reduce exhaled particles even in subjects who were Super Spreaders, as well as a COVID-19 patient with acutely increased bioaerosol production. Importantly, administration of FEND reduces even the smallest aerosol particles which are not blocked by current hygiene practices including mask wearing and social distancing. These data further increase our confidence that FEND may be an important new option to improve hygiene in the wake of the pandemic and we look forward to continued progress as Sensory Cloud advances its plans for commercial launch on a global scale."

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary and non-pulmonary disease using its patented iSPERSE™ technology. The Company's proprietary product pipeline is initially focused on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis ("ABPA"), and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor in lung cancer. Pulmatrix's product candidates are based on iSPERSE™, its proprietary engineered dry powder delivery platform, which seeks to improve therapeutic delivery to the lungs by maximizing local concentrations and reducing systemic side effects to improve patient outcomes.

