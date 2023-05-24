Pulmatrix Selected to Present at the Annual Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) International Convention

Presentation will showcase Company's patented iSPERSE™ technology and positive topline results from Phase 1 study of PUR3100 for acute migraine

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary and central nervous system disease using its patented iSPERSE™ technology, today announced that management will present at the annual Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) International Convention, to be held in-person in Boston, MA, June 5 - 8, 2023. Presentation details are below. Pulmatrix management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

BIO International Convention Presentation Information:

Format: Live presentation

Presenter: Ted Raad, Chief Executive Officer, Pulmatrix, Inc.

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Time: 12:45 PM EDT

Location: Room 104A

Following the live presentation at BIO on June 5th, the presentation will be posted here on Pulmatrix's website.

About the Presentation

The presentation will focus on PUR3100, an orally inhaled dihydroergotamine (DHE) engineered with iSPERSE™ for the treatment of acute migraine. In a recently completed Phase 1 study, PUR3100 demonstrated, at all doses, a C max in the target range for systemic exposure and a higher C max than the published C max data for all other non-IV DHE products. The T max achieved at five minutes was also earlier than T max data for all non-IV DHE products that has been published to date. Based on this data, Pulmatrix believes that PUR3100 has the potential to meet the significant unmet needs of patients suffering from acute migraine whose treatment options are limited to currently available therapies.

Pulmatrix plans to submit an IND in mid-2023 for a randomized, placebo-controlled, Phase 2 clinical study of PUR3100 in patients with acute migraine. The Phase 2 study would assess the safety and effectiveness of two dose levels of PUR3100. Pulmatrix is actively pursuing partnership opportunities in order to complete the Phase 2 study.

Meet with Management

To set up a meeting with management, please register through the conference meeting platform via the BIO International Convention website here.

About the BIO International Convention

BIO is the world's largest trade association representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products.

The BIO International Convention attracts thousands of biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders who come together for one week of intensive networking to discover new opportunities and promising partnerships. BIO brings together a wide spectrum of life science and applications, including drug discovery, biomanufactuing, genomics, biofuels, nanotechnology and cell therapy. Over 10,000 companies attended the convention in 2022.

For more information visit the BIO International Convention website.

About Pulmatrix, Inc.

Pulmatrix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases and central nervous system ("CNS") disorders using its patented iSPERSE™ technology. The Company's proprietary product pipeline includes treatments for lung diseases, such as allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis ("ABPA"), Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease ("COPD") and CNS disorders such as acute migraine. Pulmatrix's product candidates are based on its proprietary engineered dry powder delivery platform, iSPERSE™, which seeks to improve therapeutic delivery to the lungs by maximizing local concentrations and reducing systemic side effects to improve patient outcomes.

For more on our inhaled product candidates please visit: https://www.pulmatrix.com/pipeline.html.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are forward-looking and not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements of historical fact and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "assumes," "believes," "can," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "guides," "intends," "is confident that", "may," "plans," "seeks," "projects," "targets," and "would," and their opposites and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, but not limited to, the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Company's ongoing and planned clinical trials; the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on the Company's ability to conduct its business and raise capital in the future when needed; delays in planned clinical trials; the ability to establish that potential products are efficacious or safe in preclinical or clinical trials; the ability to establish or maintain collaborations on the development of therapeutic candidates; the ability to obtain appropriate or necessary governmental approvals to market potential products; the ability to obtain future funding for developmental products and working capital and to obtain such funding on commercially reasonable terms; the Company's ability to manufacture product candidates on a commercial scale or in collaborations with third parties; changes in the size and nature of competitors; the ability to retain key executives and scientists; the ability to secure and enforce legal rights related to the Company's products, including patent protection. A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties with respect to the Company, is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Reporton Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Timothy McCarthy, CFA

917-679-9282

[email protected]

SOURCE Pulmatrix, Inc.