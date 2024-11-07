Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Drugs Market to Grow by USD 2.26 Billion from 2024-2028, as Rising PAH Prevalence Drives Demand with AI Redefining Market Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) drugs market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.26 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period. Growing prevalence of pah is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing awareness regarding PAH. However, high costs associated with pah treatment poses a challenge.Key market players include Aerami Therapeutics Holdings Inc., Aerovate Therapeutics Inc., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Asklepion Pharmaceuticals LLC, AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., United Therapeutics Corp., and Viatris Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) drugs market 2024-2028

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (Pah) Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2264.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, UK, Germany, Canada, and Japan Key companies profiled Aerami Therapeutics Holdings Inc., Aerovate Therapeutics Inc., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Asklepion Pharmaceuticals LLC, AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., United Therapeutics Corp., and Viatris Inc.

Market Driver

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) is a rare and progressive disorder characterized by high blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries, which transport blood from the heart to the lungs. This condition occurs when pulmonary arteries narrow or become blocked, leading to increased pressure in the pulmonary arterial system. The prevalence of PAH has risen due to risk factors such as HIV infection, sedentary lifestyle, tobacco and alcohol consumption, and other idiopathic conditions. The global PAH drugs market is poised for growth due to the increasing prevalence of this disorder, the approval of new potent medications, and a promising pipeline of treatments. Additionally, favorable government policies are expected to boost demand for PAH treatments, driving market growth during the forecast period. Numerous treatments are available to help manage and slow the progression of PAH, enhancing patients' quality of life.

The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) drugs market is witnessing significant trends in the use of Prostacyclin, targeting the Cyclooxygenase (COX) pathway, and Nitric Oxide (NO) to manage this rare disease affecting the pulmonary arteries and capillaries. The geriatric population and those with heart failures are major patient bases for these orphan drugs. The transportation of drugs for PAH treatment poses challenges due to the complex nature of the disease and its underlying conditions like obesity and cardiovascular diseases. Vaccine projects and clinical trials for PAH are underway, with a focus on early diagnosis initiatives and improving patient outcomes and quality of life. Drug classes like Prostacyclin analogs and Endothelin receptor antagonists are popular, with SGC simulators and Soluble Guanylate Cyclase gaining attention. Reimbursement and adoption rates are crucial factors influencing the market, with generic alternatives and oral medications like intravenous/subcutaneous therapies offering cost-effective solutions. The high fatality rate and prevalence of PAH in the elderly population necessitate continued orphan drug development and patient advocacy efforts. Other factors impacting the market include underlying diseases like lung cancer and lung-related disorders.

Market Challenges

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) is a serious condition characterized by chronically elevated pulmonary arterial pressure and pulmonary vascular resistance. If left untreated, it can lead to severe disability and even death. Symptoms include dizziness, fatigue, chest pain, fainting, palpitations, and peripheral edema. PAH also often co-occurs with mental health issues like anxiety and depression. The disease significantly impacts patients' physical mobility and emotional well-being, negatively affecting their overall health-related quality of life. The financial burden of PAH is substantial. In the US, approximately 560 new cases are diagnosed each year, with costs per patient averaging USD4,236 per month. Treatment costs range from USD56,000 for bosentan to USD180,000 annually for iloprost. In New Zealand , the District Health Board spends between USD600,000 and USD700,000 annually on PAH treatments, with the number of patients seeking care continually increasing. The high costs of PAH treatments pose a significant challenge to the growth of the global PAH drugs market.

per month. Treatment costs range from for bosentan to annually for iloprost. In , the District Health Board spends between and annually on PAH treatments, with the number of patients seeking care continually increasing. The high costs of PAH treatments pose a significant challenge to the growth of the global PAH drugs market. The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) drugs market faces several challenges. The small patient base, primarily affected by obesity and cardiovascular diseases, necessitates the development of orphan drugs. Endothelin receptor antagonists, a key drug class, requires regulatory approvals and high investment in clinical trials. Early diagnosis initiatives are crucial due to the rare condition's fatality, but challenges include low diagnosis rates and underdiagnosis in underlying diseases like lung cancer, interstitial lung disease, pulmonary fibrosis, congenital heart defects, coronary artery disease, and lung blood clots. Reimbursement and adoption rates are also hurdles, with generic alternatives and oral medications competing against intravenous/subcutaneous therapies. SGC stimulators, which target Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (sGC) activation, are a promising development, but their high cost and regulatory approvals pose challenges. Drug delivery systems, such as the Remunity subcutaneous pump, aim to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. The high prevalence in the elderly population necessitates a focus on reimbursement systems and affordability.

Segment Overview

This pulmonary arterial hypertension (pah) drugs market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Route Of Administration 1.1 Oral

1.2 Injectable

1.3 Inhalation Action Mechanism 2.1 Prostacyclin analogs

2.2 Endothelin receptor antagonists (ERAs)

2.3 Phosphodiesterase (PDE) inhibitors

2.4 Soluble guanylate cyclase stimulators (SGCSs) Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

Research Analysis

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) is a rare and progressive disease characterized by increased pressure in the pulmonary arteries and capillaries, leading to heart failure and decreased quality of life. The underlying causes include the imbalance of vasoconstrictors and vasodilators, primarily the Cyclooxygenase (COX) pathway and Nitric Oxide (NO) in the pulmonary circulation. Prostacyclin, a potent vasodilator, and its analogs are commonly used to manage PAH symptoms. Other classes of drugs include Endothelin receptor antagonists. The geriatric population and those with obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and heart failures are at higher risk. Orphan drugs and patient advocacy efforts are driving the development of new treatments, including vaccine projects. Early diagnosis initiatives and clinical trials aim to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. The transportation of drugs to remote areas and viral outbreaks pose challenges to the PAH drugs market.

Market Research Overview

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) is a rare and life-threatening condition characterized by high blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries and capillaries, leading to fatality if left untreated. PAH primarily affects the geriatric population and those with underlying diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, interstitial lung disease, pulmonary fibrosis, congenital heart defects, coronary artery disease, lung cancer, and lung blood clots. The disease is caused by the constriction of the arteries and capillaries in the lungs, leading to increased pressure and reduced blood flow. The PAH drugs market includes various classes of medications such as Prostacyclin analogs, Endothelin receptor antagonists, and Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (sGC) stimulators. Prostacyclin, a vasodilator, works through the Cyclooxygenase (COX) pathway and Nitric Oxide (NO) to relax the smooth muscles in the arteries and capillaries. SGC stimulators enhance the NO signaling pathway, leading to vasodilation and improved blood flow. The market for PAH drugs is growing due to the increasing prevalence of the disease, early diagnosis initiatives, and patient advocacy efforts. The high cost of these orphan drugs and the need for intravenous/subcutaneous therapies pose challenges to their adoption rates. Reimbursement and regulatory approvals are crucial for the development of new drugs and drug delivery systems, such as the Remunity subcutaneous pump. Clinical trials and generic alternatives are also underway to increase accessibility and affordability for patients. The PAH drugs market is impacted by various factors, including the prevalence of PAH, patient outcomes, quality of life, and the regulatory environment. The market is expected to grow due to the increasing awareness of PAH, the aging population, and the development of new drugs and drug delivery systems. However, the high cost of these drugs and the need for continuous treatment pose challenges to their adoption rates. The market is also impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine projects, which may disrupt transportation and supply chains.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Route Of Administration

Oral



Injectable



Inhalation

Action Mechanism

Prostacyclin Analogs



Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs)



Phosphodiesterase (PDE) Inhibitors



Soluble Guanylate Cyclase Stimulators (SGCSs)

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

