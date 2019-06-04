Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market and Forecast Analysis to 2025
Pulmonary arterial hypertension is one of a group of rare and life-threatening diseases collectively known as pulmonary hypertension (PH). Each PH subgroup shares similar pathophysiology, clinical presentation, and therapeutic approaches. The diseases are characterized by abnormal vascular proliferation and remodeling of the small pulmonary arteries and arterioles, vasoconstriction, and in situ thrombosis. This leads to increased pulmonary arterial pressure and localized hypertension, which can eventually result in heart failure.
Market Snapshot
Label expansions beyond PAH and evidence championing polypharmacy drive market expansion, with Opsumit and Uptravi leading.
Physicians indicate consistent prescribing across PH subgroups, with increasing adoption of combination therapies.
The combined disease burden of PH was close to 0.4 million in 2017.
Johnson and Johnson will dominate the market with new best-in-class drugs Opsumit and Uptravi amenable to combination use.
With limited sales forecast, further data are essential to consolidate niche pipeline drugs' clinical profiles.
