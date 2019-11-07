PulmOne Now Offering FeNO by NIOX® with Its MiniBox+™ Complete Pulmonary Function Testing System

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PulmOne USA Inc. has entered into a partnership agreement with Circassia Pharmaceuticals to offer the NIOX VERO® fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) airway inflammation measurement system as an integrated add-on to PulmOne's MiniBox+. The new integrated system will be offered to both companies' current users as well as to new customers.

The MiniBox+, a desktop, cabinless device, is used by specialists and primary care physicians for complete Pulmonary Function Testing (PFT) of their patients, as recommended by the American Thoracic Society (ATS). This includes lung volume measurements, spirometry, and diffusing capacity (DLCO). Integrating the NIOX VERO asthma management system expands the testing capabilities of the MiniBox+, enabling physicians to detect and treat an even wider range of respiratory disorders.

"We are delighted to offer our customers the world's leading FeNO system as a new enhancement to the MiniBox+. We believe that the synergy between the two devices will be invaluable to physicians in the respiratory disease field, offering them the opportunity to greatly improve their patient care," said Avi Lazar, PulmOne's CEO.

"We see great value in combining forces with Circassia's first class sales team to allow us to reach new customers in all states and regions of the United States," added Scott Yokobosky, PulmOne's VP of Sales USA.

About Pulmone

PulmOne is a global medical technology company dedicated to providing innovative solutions for pulmonary function testing in the point of care setting. The company's flagship product, the MiniBox+, is a desktop device for cabinless and gasless Lung Volume Measurements, as well as Spirometry and Diffusing Capacity (DLCO). Testing meets all ATS guidelines and is fully reimbursable. The MiniBox+ is widely used by private practices and at medical centers throughout the US, and is also available in Europe and Japan. For more information please visit www.pulm-one.com.

About Circassia

Circassia is a world-class specialty pharmaceutical and medical device business focused on respiratory disease. The company sells its market-leading NIOX® products directly to specialists in the United States, United Kingdom, China, Germany, and Italy, and in a wide range of other countries through its network of partners. In the United States, Circassia has the commercial rights to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatments Tudorza® and Duaklir®. Circassia also has the US and Chinese commercial rights to the late-stage ventilator-compatible nitric oxide product LungFit PH. For more information please visit www.circassia.com.

Important Safety Information Regarding NIOX VERO® (United States)

NIOX VERO® is a portable system for the non-invasive, quantitative, simple and safe measurement of Nitric Oxide (NO) in human breath. Nitric Oxide is frequently increased in some inflammatory processes such as asthma. Measuring the fractional NO concentration in expired breath (FeNO) provides the physician with means of evaluating an asthma patient's response to anti-inflammatory therapy, as an adjunct to the established clinical and laboratory assessments in asthma. NIOX VERO is intended for prescription use and should only be used as directed in the NIOX VERO User Manual by trained healthcare professionals. NIOX VERO is suitable for children, 7–17 years, and adults 18 years and older. NIOX VERO can be operated in two exhalation modes, 10 seconds or 6 seconds. The 10-second test mode is for age 7 and up. The 6-second test mode is for ages 7–10 only when a 10-second test is not successful. NIOX VERO cannot be used with infants or by children under the age of 7, as measurement requires patient cooperation. NIOX VERO should not be used in critical care, emergency care or in anesthesiology.

