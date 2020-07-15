Pulmonology and Allergy Expert, Dr. Inderpal Randhawa, Named Medical Director of Children’s Pulmonary Institute at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach

"Dr. Randhawa's extensive training and experience uniquely positions him to oversee our robust Children's Pulmonary Institute, which includes an award-winning Asthma Program and nationally recognized Cystic Fibrosis Center," says Graham Tse, Chief Medical Officer, Miller Children's & Women's. "His vision for our future will ensure Miller Children's & Women's remains one of the most elite pulmonology programs in the country."

Dr. Randhawa was instrumental in Miller Children's & Women's receiving Disease Specific Certification in Pediatric Asthma from The Joint Commission, as well as recognition as a top children's hospital for Pediatric Pulmonology & Lung Surgery in the recently published 2020-21 U.S. News & World Report rankings.

Dr. Randhawa succeeds Dr. Eli Nussbaum, who developed the Children's Pulmonary Institute and its teaching programs at Miller Children's & Women's and UCI.

"I have worked side-by-side with Dr. Randhawa for the past 13 years," says Eli Nussbaum, M.D., Children's Pulmonary Institute, Miller Children's & Women's. "His leadership abilities, vision, and qualifications will take the Children's Pulmonary Institute to the next level. I can't think of anyone better to lead our incredible team."

Dr. Nussbaum is adjusting his professional responsibilities and work, but will remain an integral part of the Children's Pulmonary Institute. He will focus on teaching, outreach activities and hospital leadership responsibilities. In addition, he will continue to provide limited clinical coverage as an invasive pulmonologist focusing on laryngoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures in infants and children.

Dr. Randhawa will lead a team of specialized pediatric pulmonologists and allergists/immunologists who treat common, complex and rare diseases affecting the respiratory and immune systems, such as asthma, allergies and cystic fibrosis (CF).

In his role, he also will serve as Program Director of the Cystic Fibrosis Center – a role appointed by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, which is the world's leader in the search for a cure for CF.

Dr. Randhawa has done extensive research in his fields of expertise and has a specific focus on the research and treatment of 'orphan' diseases – areas of medicine that have stalled in development and progress, such as CF.

Soon, he will lead the team in developing a Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Center, which will be one of only two on the West Coast. Primary ciliary dyskinesia is a rare genetic condition that can lead to chronic lung, ear and sinus infections, along with other disorders.

"One of the biggest challenges with primary ciliary dyskinesia is the ability to nail down a diagnosis, making it difficult for both the family and provider," says Dr. Randhawa. "Our center will combine the latest technology with our physicians' expertise to diagnose these children early and slow the progression of the disease."

He also will continue building models for transition of care, which Miller Children's & Women's has successfully implemented for young adults with CF.

"Each pediatric patient eventually needs to transition to an adult provider so they remain in an age-appropriate setting," says Dr. Randhawa. "We will develop strong collaborations with a range of adult sub-specialists to ensure our patients continue receiving the highly specialized care they need throughout adulthood."

