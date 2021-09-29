Pulmotect's Positive Topline Results for Inhaled PUL-042 against COVID-19 Delivered by PARI Nebulizer

Pulmotect's PUL-042, an inhaled immunomodulatory agent to prevent and treat coronavirus infections was delivered by PARI's LC Sprint Reusable Nebulizer. PARI Nebulizers and systems are the most widely used nebulizers by pharmaceutical companies developing new nebulized medications for delivery to the lungs.

"We have demonstrated PUL-042's unique ability to stimulate the immune system in the lungs to protect against a wide range of pathogens in multiple animal models," said Colin Broom, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Pulmotect. "We are delighted to follow up with evidence of clinical activity from our double blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with early COVID-19. PUL-042 was administered by nebulization on Day 1, Day 3, and Day 6 of the trial with patient follow up to Day 29.

"PARI's LC Sprint Nebulizer equipped with a PARI Filter Valve Set to reduce potential fugitive aerosol emission and the Vios PRO compressor (now PRONEB Max) exclusively delivered PUL-042 to subjects in the Phase 2 study. We want to congratulate the Pulmotect team on the positive topline results of the PUL-042 program which could provide a significant benefit to those with COVID-19.", said Lisa Cambridge, MSHS, RRT, Director of Medical Science at PRE Holding, Inc. "It is another great example of PARI's nebulizers being used successfully in new clinical trials for respiratory indications, including COVID-19".

About PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc.

PARI is a leading worldwide developer and manufacturer of fast and efficient aerosol delivery systems for patients with asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis, and NTM. PARI's mission is to improve the lives of those affected by respiratory diseases and those who provide care for them. This is reflected in our comprehensive portfolio of innovative products and services. PARI's North American headquarters is in Midlothian, VA with worldwide headquarters in Starnberg, Germany. Online at www.pari.com

About Pulmotect, Inc.

Pulmotect is developing PUL-042, a clinical stage, first-in-class, inhaled, immunomodulatory agent. A synergistic agonist that amplifies the innate immune defenses of the lung epithelial mucosa to provide broad-spectrum, pathogen-agnostic protection against respiratory infections. Invented at UT MD Anderson Cancer Center/Texas A&M University, PUL-042 has patents issued in 27 countries, both as a stand-alone composition of matter product and in combination with antivirals. PUL-042 R&D has been supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIAID, NIGMS), the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT), other funding agencies, and the Fannin Innovation Studio. For more information, visit www.pulmotect.com.

