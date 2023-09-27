Named "Robot Chef Chulchul Box," South Korea's first unmanned vending machine will serve up hot prepared meals on demand

FULLERTON, Calif. and SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulmuone, the largest tofu company in the world and makers of America's leading tofu brands including Nasoya and Wildwood, today announced the launch of Robot Chef Chulchul Box, a vending machine concept powered by Yo-Kai Express that will offer hot gourmet meals ready in just 90 seconds. Robot Chef Chulchul Box builds on Pulmuone's existing initial success in the unmanned vending machine category within the United States, and will now reach a larger global market by offering South Korean consumers a new way to enjoy high-quality food on the go.

Pulmuone Launches Gourmet Vending Machines Across South Korea in Partnership with Yo-Kai Express

"As consumers seek healthy meals on the go, Pulmuone is thrilled to launch a first-of-its-kind autonomous meal solution vending machine," said Sung Yoon Nam, VP of Sales at Pulmuone. "Our strategic partnership with Yo-Kai Express allows us to bring our quality products to consumers across the globe, all available and ready within seconds at the push of a button with the new Robot Chef Chulchul Box."

Revolutionizing convenient, gourmet meals, the machines will feature six premium dishes, including three noodle dishes (Tonkotsu Ramen, Jjambbong, Yukgaejang Noodles) and three rice dishes (Dak Gomtang, Naju Gomtang, Yukgaejang) all featuring Pulmuone ingredients. The authentic Asian dishes are available at the touch of a button and offer restaurant-quality flavors and textures. The Robot Chef Chulchul Box machine features a touch-screen menu and a cooking chamber that automatically opens and closes once meals are ready and stock of cutlery.

Beginning in October, Robot Chef Chulchul Box vending machines will be available at corporate facilities and universities throughout South Korea, including Seoul National University Hospital and the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, with expansion to hotels, museums and extensive expansion at other public areas throughout the country expected later this year including unmanned corporate catering markets and Shop-in-Shop locations. Pulmuone will also be conducting demonstrations and tastings at food expositions throughout South Korea to preview the machines. Yo-Kai Express is also developing a model to create device-specific products and handle direct distribution in South Korea.

Pulmuone entered the unmanned sales platform in 2019 with Chulchul BoxSmart Showcase, which offers frozen convenient meals, and Chulchul Box Smart Vending Machine, which provides convenient refrigerated options. The introduction of Robot Chef Chulchul Box expands Pulmuone's vending machine offerings to include hot ready-to-eat items including broth and rice-based meals.

The launch is the result of a successful ongoing partnership between Pulmuone and Yo-Kai Express, a food tech startup specializing in autonomous restaurant solutions. Pulmuone's tofu brand, Nasoya, teamed up with Yo-Kai Express at CES in 2022 to feature Nasoya's Plantspired® Steak in Yo-Kai Express machines. Yo-Kai Express vending machines are currently available in the United States at nearly 130 locations at universities, hotels, hospitals, factories, airports and Fortune 500 offices offering Korean food and plant-based products. Expanding its partnership, Pulmuone has now secured exclusive rights to leverage Yo-Kai Express's technology to fuel the launch of Robot Chef Chulchul Box in South Korea, enabling Pulmuone to offer hot food options at vending machines for the first time. Pulmuone Foods USA was also a lead investor for Yo-Kai Express' Series A funding.

"By combining Pulmuone's expertise in healthy, natural food products with our cutting-edge automated food vending technology, we're excited to bring forth a new era of convenient and nutritious meals for consumers," said Andy Lin, founder and CEO of Yo-Kai Express. "This collaboration demonstrates how synergistic partnerships can revolutionize the way people approach food consumption."

Pulmuone continues to expand its U.S. offerings with a focus on Asian-inspired meals, many of which are also available across the United States via Yo-Kai Express vending machines, including a Mapo Rice Bowl launch planned for later this year.

ABOUT PULMUONE FOODS USA

Pulmuone Foods USA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pulmuone South Korea, is home to a family of brands that includes a wide variety of delicious products inspired by contemporary flavor palates that encourage a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. Amid the growing global demand for plant-based protein food, Pulmuone Foods USA is leading the US tofu market with a nearly 70 percent market share with beloved brands like Nasoya and Wildwood. Pulmuone brands also include Emerald Valley Kitchen, Monterey Gourmet Foods and a line of Pulmuone-branded Asian-inspired products available at mass grocery stores and major club channels throughout the United States. For more information, visit pulmuonefoodsusa.com.

ABOUT YO-KAI EXPRESS

Yo-Kai Express (YKE) is a rapidly growing global food tech startup with offices in Northern California, Japan and Taiwan. YKE is redefining gourmet autonomous restaurant solutions using patented technology it developed to perform last-mile cooking of an array of both hot and cold, savory and sweet menu selections. YKE first launched robotic platform, built for high-traffic areas such as airports and ski resorts, in 2018, offering items as steaming hot bowls of Tonkotsu ramen 24 hours a day and in under a minute. For more information, visit yokaiexpress.com/about.

Media contact:

Carly Wilhelm

[email protected]

SOURCE Pulmuone