Pulmuone Showcases Expanded Noodle Innovations and Plant-Based Favorites at Natural Products Expo West 2026

FULLERTON, Calif. and AYER, Mass., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulmuone, the largest tofu company globally and makers of America's leading tofu brands including Nasoya and Wildwood, will unveil its 2026 innovations at Natural Products Expo West, March 4-6 in Anaheim, California. The 2026 lineup spotlights globally inspired, protein-forward noodles and elevated wraps designed for convenient, plant-based meals at home.

"Consumers continue to seek clean-label, plant-based foods that deliver both convenience and authentic flavor," said Suk W. Kim, Vice President of Marketing at Pulmuone. "Our newest innovations build on Pulmuone's heritage of fresh, high-quality ingredients, offering versatile refrigerated solutions that make it easy to create globally inspired meals in minutes."

New 2026 Innovations from Pulmuone

Throughout Expo West, attendees can sample and learn more about Pulmuone's newest innovations set to launch in retailers across the country later this year including:

Pulmuone Functional Noodles & Asian Noodles – Available in Soymilk, Yakisoba and Udon varieties, these refrigerated, fully cooked noodles are designed for quick, flavorful meals. The gluten-free Soymilk noodles are made in a convenient, heat-and-serve format. Simply drain and add to salads, cold noodle bowls or stir-fries. Yakisoba and Udon varieties can be quickly loosened in hot broth or water and paired with sauces, vegetables or proteins for soups, stir-fries or chilled dishes.





Pulmuone Garlic & Herb Wraps – Expanding Pulmuone's existing lineup of eggroll and wonton wraps, these soft wraps are infused with savory garlic and aromatic herbs. Designed for versatility and ease, they offer a flavorful foundation for appetizers, snacks and plant-forward meals.

Fan Favorites Return in the Spotlight

Pulmuone will also showcase several consumer favorite products including:

Pulmuone Plantspired Garlic & Cilantro Potstickers – A 2026 NEXTY Award finalist, these plant-based potstickers feature a bold garlic and cilantro filling. They can be pan-fried, steamed or air-fried for a convenient appetizer or entrée.





Nasoya Silken Tofu – A smooth, custard-like tofu that blends seamlessly into smoothies, sauces, dressings and dips for creamy results without dairy.

Chef Edward Lee Appearance and Book Signing

Chef Edward Lee, acclaimed chef and author of Buttermilk Graffiti, will appear at the Pulmuone booth on March 4 and 5 for meet-and-greets and a signing of his book. During Expo West, attendees can learn more about two exclusive recipes he developed featuring Pulmuone's Soymilk Noodles and Nasoya Silken Tofu.

Pulmuone at Expo West: Booth #983

Expo West attendees can visit Pulmuone in Hall A at Booth 983 to sample the brand's latest refrigerated noodle, tofu and globally inspired plant-based innovations.

About PULMUONE FOODS USA

Pulmuone Foods USA offers a variety of Asian-inspired products including dumplings, kimchi, noodles, ready meals and snacks. Pulmuone Foods USA is also home to a family of brands that offers a wide variety of delicious products that encourage a healthy and sustainable lifestyle including Nasoya, the country's #1 brand of tofu. Capturing the growing demand for plant-based foods, Pulmuone Foods USA is leading the US tofu market with nearly 70 percent market share. The Pulmuone Foods USA family of brands also includes Plantspired, Wildwood and Monterey Gourmet Foods. For more information, visit www.pulmuonefoodsusa.com.

About NASOYA

For over 40 years, Nasoya has been a leading provider of natural and organic foods. Part of the family of brands at Pulmuone, a company synonymous with authentic, wholesome products and the highest quality of ingredients, Nasoya believes in creating great-tasting, healthy, convenient tofu for every eating occasion. As the #1 leading tofu brand in the United States, Nasoya offers several varieties of tofu including Cubed, Silken, Extra Firm, Firm & more. Learn more at www.nasoya.com

