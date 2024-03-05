Plant-based Leader will Showcase New Formats, Korean-Inspired Flavors from Nasoya Brand

AYER, Mass and FULLERTON, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulmuone, the largest tofu company globally and makers of America's leading brands including Nasoya and Wildwood, today announced it will be previewing new plant-based, Asian-inspired offerings at Natural Products Expo West, March 14-16 in Anaheim, California. Pulmuone's Nasoya brand will be introducing a new format for its popular Vegan Dumplings - now featuring dipping sauces - a new line of Vegan Dressings, an exclusive first taste of new plant-based chicken and a preview of a limited-edition tofu packaging redesign in honor of April's Earth Month.

Pulmuone to Introduce Plant-Based Innovations at Natural Products Expo West 2024

"Americans are expecting more of their plant-based products and are eager for them to feature globally-inspired flavors and ingredients," said Ellen Kim Director of Marketing Communications & Consumer Insights at Pulmuone, parent company of Nasoya. "As a company rooted in Korean heritage with a focus on high-quality plant-based proteins, Nasoya is well-suited to bring authentic and delicious plant-based and Asian-inspired offerings to consumers nationwide. Nasoya is embarking on an exciting year filled with innovation and Expo West is the perfect opportunity to showcase that."

A longtime fan favorite, Nasoya's Vegan Dumplings – available in Thai Basil Vegetable, Tofu Vegetable and Korean BBQ Vegetable - are relaunching in new packaging to feature sweet and savory dipping sauces. Now enhanced with a heartier dough and flavorful filling featuring Nasoya's Super Firm Tofu, the dumplings can be prepared in just minutes, providing a complete appetizer or satisfying meal for busy consumers. Now available at Walmart, the refreshed dumplings will start hitting shelves of local retailers nationwide in May.

Nasoya will also be previewing a new line of Vegan Dressings, available in Garlic Sesame and Zesty Gochujang flavors. The K-Town inspired line brings global flavors for use as a marinade, salad topper, dipping sauce and more. The dressings are vegan, gluten free and contain no added preservatives.

Nasoya will also be sampling a new plant-based chicken as part of its Expo West tasting menu. The new plant-based chicken solidifies Nasoya's place as a plant-based meat powerhouse, featuring a real meat-like texture, authentic Asian flavor and a simple ingredient list. Set to launch in late April, the new product builds on the success of Nasoya's Plantspired Plant-Based Steak, now available in both Korean BBQ and Gochujang varieties.

In celebration of Earth Month (April), Nasoya is also previewing a limited-time packaging update for its Silken, Firm, Extra Firm and Super Firm Tofu varieties. The packaging showcases how making small choices, like enjoying more plant-based proteins, can be a step forward toward a more sustainable future. Aligning with a larger Earth Month campaign, the limited-time packaging will also include a QR code directing consumers to a dedicated site where they can learn more about tofu and the positive environmental impact of plant-based proteins.

Pulmuone Adds to Successful Lineup of Asian Innovations

Pulmuone will also be showcasing its latest innovations at Natural Products Expo West. Known for excellence in the plant-based and Asian-inspired categories, Pulmuone will be expanding its line of authentic and delicious restaurant-quality offerings to include a new pre-seasoned and pre-fried braised tofu brimming with Korean flavors and a plant-based soymilk noodle concept, both gearing up for launch at retailers later this year.

"Pulmuone is thrilled to introduce a wide variety of new noodle and tofu offerings. We're proud to help shape a greener future with new plant-based options that don't sacrifice taste, convenience or flavor," says Suk Won Kim, VP of Marketing at Pulmuone. "Pulmuone's latest innovations align with our commitment to deliver high-quality products and authentic flavors, and we're excited to showcase them at this year's Natural Products Expo West."

About PULMUONE FOODS USA

Pulmuone Foods USA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pulmuone South Korea, is home to a family of brands that includes a wide variety of delicious products inspired by contemporary flavor palates that encourage a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. Amid the growing global demand for plant-based protein food, Pulmuone Foods USA is leading the US tofu market with over 65 percent market share with beloved brands like Nasoya and Wildwood. Pulmuone brands also include Plantspired, Monterey Gourmet Foods and a line of Pulmuone-branded Asian-inspired products available at mass grocery stores and major club channels throughout the United States. For more information, visit pulmuonefoodsusa.com.

About NASOYA

For over 40 years, Nasoya has been a leading provider of natural and organic foods. Part of the family of brands at Pulmuone, a company synonymous with authentic, wholesome products and the highest quality of ingredients, Nasoya believes in creating great-tasting, healthy, convenient snacks and meals for every eating occasion. Product offerings include tofu, high-protein tofu, Kimchi, Asian-Style Vegan Wraps, Asian Noodle Kits & Dumplings, low calorie/low carb Pasta Zero noodles and a variety of Plantspired products including TofuBaked, Toss'ables, Superfood Skillets, Plantspired Steak and many more. The Nasoya website offers countless healthy and delicious recipes, tips and tricks, and helpful blog posts. Learn more at Nasoya.com, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Pinterest or Instagram

