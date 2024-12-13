Pulp Market , 33% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pulp market size is estimated to grow by USD 38.1 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 3.53% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global pulp market 2024-2028

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered Application (Printing and writing paper, Tissue paper, Specialty paper, Packaging paper, and Others), Grade Type (Chemical pulp, Mechanical and semi-chemical pulp, and Non-wood pulp), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Key Companies Covered Arctic Paper SA, Billerud AB, Canny Tissue Paper Industry, Gulf Paper Manufacturing Co., Hitachi Ltd., International Paper Co., Koch Industries Inc., Mercer International Inc., Metropolic Paper Industries, Metsa Board Oyj, Nath Industries Ltd., Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Sappi Ltd., Shanying International Holding Co. Ltd., Sinar Mas, Stora Enso Oyj, UPM Kymmene Corp., and WestRock Co, GeorgiaPacific Corporation, Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Ltd, KimberlyClark Corporation and Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) Regions Covered North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

North America Europe Asia Rest of World

1. North America - North America is estimated to contribute 33%. To the growth of the global market. The Pulp Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

The pulp market in North America is driven by three key countries: the United States, Canada, and Mexico. While the markets in the US and Canada are mature and growth is anticipated to be modest, the region's pulp industry continues to expand. Key factors fueling this growth include the high demand for paper and paper-based products, as well as the abundance of raw material resources. These resources include plantations, forests, and alternative fiber sources. Furthermore, companies like Bercen, a leading specialty chemicals provider, are innovating with chemical solutions such as BERSET, BERSIZE, BERBOND, and BERCHEM. These chemicals are essential in the production of paper and paper-based products, thereby contributing to the market's growth.

Segmentation Overview

Application 1.1 Printing and writing paper

1.2 Tissue paper

1.3 Specialty paper

1.4 Packaging paper

1.5 Others Grade Type 2.1 Chemical pulp

2.2 Mechanical and semi-chemical pulp

2.3 Non-wood pulp Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The printing and writing paper market is experiencing growth due to the increased demand for dyes and pigments in developing countries. China, India, and Indonesia are major consumers of printing and writing paper, driven by rising literacy rates and population growth. This segment includes various types of paper used for books, office applications, and personal use. Uncoated freesheet paper is the largest category, accounting for office reprographics, business applications, and envelope paper. Uncoated mechanical paper is an alternative, used for newspaper inserts, paperback books, and directories. Coated freesheet paper, with an added clay or additive coating, is suitable for highly illustrated books, advertising materials, and magazines. Coated mechanical paper, made of mechanical fibers with an added coating, is used for catalogs and coupons. The pulp market will grow as a result of the increased production of these types of printing and writing paper.

Research Analysis

The pulp market encompasses a vast array of industries, including food and beverage, personal care, and paper packaging. This sector is currently the largest industry globally, with a significant focus on eco-friendly packaging products due to growing anti-plastic sentiments and consumer inclination towards sustainability. Forest-based materials like wood and bamboo, as well as agricultural waste such as rice husk and wheat straw, are increasingly used to produce paper packaging materials. These materials offer a more sustainable alternative to traditional chemical pulp and reduce deforestation. The paper packaging industry includes various products like wrapping paper, writing paper, and more. The personal care industry also relies heavily on pulp for products like kitchen and bathroom paper for households and personal hygiene, contributing significantly to the market's growth. Recycling infrastructure plays a crucial role in the circular economy of pulp and paper products.

Market Overview

The pulp market encompasses various industries, including food and beverage, personal care, and paper packaging. With growing anti-plastic sentiments and consumer inclination towards eco-friendly products, the demand for green packaging solutions is surging. Paper packaging materials, such as white paper, recycled paper, and specialty papers, are gaining popularity. Leading paper producers like International Paper and Stora Enso are investing in renewable energy operations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Forest-based raw materials, including wood, bamboo, rice husk, and wheat straw, are the primary sources of pulp. The paper industry is the largest consumer of water, making water conservation a critical concern. The rapid penetration of the internet, smartphones, and online retailing has led to an increase in demand for lightweight and recyclable packaging, particularly corrugated boxes and paper bags. The paper packaging market is expected to grow significantly due to its sustainability advantages over plastic packaging waste. FMCG companies are also exploring paper-based packaging solutions for their laundry detergent and toilet paper products. The market for writing and printing papers, newsprint, and converting papers is also expanding. Socio-economic development in developing countries is driving the demand for paper-based packaging solutions. However, concerns over deforestation and the use of chemical pulp remain challenges for the industry. The kitchen and household sectors, including personal hygiene and sanitation, are major consumers of paper products.

