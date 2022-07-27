Pulp Market: Segmentation by Application, Grade, and Geography, Increased consumption of chemical wood pulp to boost market growth, Forecast till 2026 - Technavio

Technavio categorizes the global Pulp Market as a part of the global forest products market within the global materials market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Pulp Market throughout the forecast period.

Pulp Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the Pulp Market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Vendor Insights

The Pulp Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospects while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Pulp Market, including some of the vendors such as PT. Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper Tbk, BillerudKorsnas AB, Canny Tissue Paper Industry, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Gulf Paper Manufacturing Co., International Paper Co., Kimberly Clark Corp., Mercer International Inc., Metropolic Paper Industries, Metsa Board Oyj, Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd. among others.

Product Insights and News

PT. Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper Tbk-

BillerudKorsnas AB-

Canny Tissue Paper Industry-

Key Market Dynamics

The rising use of chemical wood pulp is one of the main causes fueling the expansion of the pulp market. By removing the cellulose fibers from wood, chemical wood pulp is created, which is a lignocellulosic fibrous substance. Hardwood has libriform fibers and is derived from deciduous trees. The wood chips are cooked in neutral solutions created during the semi-chemical pulping process. Compared to other chemical processes, semi-chemical wood pulp is less expensive. Personal hygiene and ease of availability and recyclability are factors that boost the sale of tissue paper.

Pulp Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.08% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 47.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.36 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Japan, Sweden, Finland, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled PT. Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper Tbk, BillerudKorsnas AB, Canny Tissue Paper Industry, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Gulf Paper Manufacturing Co., International Paper Co., Kimberly Clark Corp., Mercer International Inc., Metropolic Paper Industries, Metsa Board Oyj, Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Nissei Sangyo Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Rama Pulp and Papers Ltd., Sappi Ltd., Shanying International Holding Co. Ltd, Stora Enso Oyj, UPM Kymmene Corp., and WestRock Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart of Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Grade Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Printing and writing paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Printing and writing paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Printing and writing paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Printing and writing paper - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Printing and writing paper - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Tissue paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Tissue paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Tissue paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Tissue paper - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Tissue paper - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Specialty paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Specialty paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Specialty paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Specialty paper - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Specialty paper - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Packaging paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Packaging paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Packaging paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Packaging paper - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Packaging paper - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

6 Market Segmentation by Grade Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 50: Chart on Grade Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Grade Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Grade Type

Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Grade Type



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Grade Type

6.3 Chemical pulp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Chemical pulp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Chemical pulp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Chemical pulp - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Chemical pulp - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Mechanical and semi-chemical pulp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Mechanical and semi-chemical pulp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Mechanical and semi-chemical pulp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Mechanical and semi-chemical pulp - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Mechanical and semi-chemical pulp - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Non-wood pulp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Non-wood pulp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Non-wood pulp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Non-wood pulp - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Non-wood pulp - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Grade Type

Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by Grade Type ($ billion)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 68: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 70: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 78: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 94: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Sweden - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Sweden - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Finland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 108: Chart on Finland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on Finland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Chart on Finland - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on Finland - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 112: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 113: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 114: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 115: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 116: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Asia Pulp and Paper Sinar Mas.

Exhibit 123: Asia Pulp and Paper Sinar Mas. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Asia Pulp and Paper Sinar Mas. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Asia Pulp and Paper Sinar Mas. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Asia Pulp and Paper Sinar Mas. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Asia Pulp and Paper Sinar Mas. - Segment focus

11.4 BillerudKorsnas AB

Exhibit 128: BillerudKorsnas AB - Overview



Exhibit 129: BillerudKorsnas AB - Business segments



Exhibit 130: BillerudKorsnas AB - Key news



Exhibit 131: BillerudKorsnas AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: BillerudKorsnas AB - Segment focus

11.5 Georgia-Pacific LLC

Exhibit 133: Georgia-Pacific LLC - Overview



Exhibit 134: Georgia-Pacific LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Georgia-Pacific LLC - Key news



Exhibit 136: Georgia-Pacific LLC - Key offerings

11.6 International Paper Co.

Exhibit 137: International Paper Co. - Overview



Exhibit 138: International Paper Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: International Paper Co. - Key news



Exhibit 140: International Paper Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: International Paper Co. - Segment focus

11.7 Kimberly Clark Corp.

Exhibit 142: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 145: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Segment focus

11.8 Metsa Board Oyj

Exhibit 147: Metsa Board Oyj - Overview



Exhibit 148: Metsa Board Oyj - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Metsa Board Oyj - Key offerings

11.9 Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.10 Oji Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 154: Oji Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Oji Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Oji Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Oji Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 Sappi Ltd.

Exhibit 158: Sappi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Sappi Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Sappi Ltd. - Key offerings

11.12 WestRock Co.

Exhibit 161: WestRock Co. - Overview



Exhibit 162: WestRock Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: WestRock Co. - Key news



Exhibit 164: WestRock Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: WestRock Co. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 166: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 167: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 168: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 169: Research methodology



Exhibit 170: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 171: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 172: List of abbreviations

