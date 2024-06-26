Pulp Market size is set to grow by USD 38.1 billion from 2024-2028, Increased consumption of chemical wood pulp boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pulp market size is estimated to grow by USD 38.1 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 3.53% during the forecast period. Increased consumption of chemical wood pulp is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising use of fluff pulp due to increased absorbency. However, high costs involved in production of pulp poses a challenge. Key market players include Arctic Paper SA, Billerud AB, Canny Tissue Paper Industry, Gulf Paper Manufacturing Co., Hitachi Ltd., International Paper Co., Koch Industries Inc., Mercer International Inc., Metropolic Paper Industries, Metsa Board Oyj, Nath Industries Ltd., Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Sappi Ltd., Shanying International Holding Co. Ltd., Sinar Mas, Stora Enso Oyj, UPM Kymmene Corp., and WestRock Co..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global pulp market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Pulp Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.53% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 38.1 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.38 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Brazil, Japan, Sweden, and Finland Key companies profiled Arctic Paper SA, Billerud AB, Canny Tissue Paper Industry, Gulf Paper Manufacturing Co., Hitachi Ltd., International Paper Co., Koch Industries Inc., Mercer International Inc., Metropolic Paper Industries, Metsa Board Oyj, Nath Industries Ltd., Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Sappi Ltd., Shanying International Holding Co. Ltd., Sinar Mas, Stora Enso Oyj, UPM Kymmene Corp., and WestRock Co.

Market Driver

The global pulp market experiences substantial growth due to the increasing demand for diapers and hygiene sanitary pads. This trend is driven by safety and health consciousness, as well as the convenience of disposable options. In Latin America and Asia, where birth rates are rising, the diapers industry is projected to expand by 50% by 2023. Additionally, adult diapers for incontinence issues contribute to market growth due to the growing population of elderly individuals. The preference for comfortable, absorbent products fuels the demand for fluff pulp, which is essential for the production of these hygiene products.

The pulp market is currently experiencing significant growth in various sectors. Production is increasing due to the high demand for paper and paper products. Renewable energy, such as biomass and hydroelectric power, is being used to power pulp and paper factories, making the industry more sustainable. The use of advanced technology, like automation and digitalization, is also on the rise. This leads to increased efficiency and productivity. Additionally, there is a trend towards the production of specialty pulps, such as nanocellulose and microfibrillated cellulose, for use in various industries, including biotech and electronics. Overall, the pulp market is thriving, with innovations and advancements driving progress.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The pulp market faces significant challenges due to the high cost of energy consumption in production. Existing vendors invest heavily in technology upgrades and acquisitions, leading to high pulp production and energy usage. Energy conservation efforts include utilizing by-products for power generation, but external electricity sources remain necessary. A USD35 increase in electricity cost for 40 megawatt hours on the West Coast US poses a major challenge for pulp and paper companies. This energy dependency makes the industry vulnerable to price fluctuations, increasing production costs and potentially hindering market growth.

increase in electricity cost for 40 megawatt hours on the West Coast US poses a major challenge for pulp and paper companies. This energy dependency makes the industry vulnerable to price fluctuations, increasing production costs and potentially hindering market growth. In the pulp market, several challenges persist. Production processes require careful consideration, such as deforestation and sustainability. The conversion of pulp to paper also presents challenges, including the use of chemicals and energy consumption. Additionally, pricing pressures and global competition can impact profitability. Furthermore, digital transformation is disrupting traditional paper markets, leading to shifts in demand. Consequently, companies must adapt to remain competitive. Innovation, efficiency, and sustainability are key to overcoming these challenges and thriving in the pulp and paper industry.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This pulp market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Printing and writing paper

1.2 Tissue paper

1.3 Specialty paper

1.4 Packaging paper

1.5 Others Grade Type 2.1 Chemical pulp

2.2 Mechanical and semi-chemical pulp

2.3 Non-wood pulp Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Printing and writing paper- Pulp Market is a thriving business that deals in the production and distribution of various types of pulp. Our primary focus is on producing high-quality pulp for paper manufacturing. We source raw materials from reliable suppliers and employ advanced technology to ensure consistent product quality. Our team of skilled professionals works diligently to meet customer demands in a timely and efficient manner. We maintain strong relationships with our clients and strive to deliver superior value through our competitive pricing and excellent customer service.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The pulp market encompasses a significant role in various industries, including food and beverage, personal care, and paper packaging. Eco-friendly packaging products have gained consumer inclination due to anti-plastic sentiments, leading to an increased demand for pulp-based alternatives. Forest-based and agricultural raw materials, such as wood, bamboo, rice husk, and wheat straw, are commonly used as pulp sources for paper packaging materials and writing paper. However, the use of chemical pulp derived from deforestation remains a concern for environmental sustainability. Recycling infrastructure plays a crucial role in reducing the pulp industry's environmental footprint. The largest industry sectors utilizing pulp are kitchens, toilets, and households for personal hygiene and sanitation purposes.

Market Research Overview

The Pulp Market refers to the global trade of pulp, a wood or plant-derived product used in the production of paper and other industrial applications. Pulp is produced through various processes, including mechanical and chemical methods. The industry is driven by factors such as increasing demand for paper products, growing population, and economic development. Pulp is categorized based on its source, including hardwood and softwood pulp. The market is also segmented by application, including paper and board, packaging, and other industrial uses. Producers of pulp include various countries and regions, each with unique production capacities and technologies. Consumption of pulp is influenced by economic conditions, population growth, and environmental regulations. The pulp market is expected to continue growing due to increasing demand for paper and other industrial applications.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Printing And Writing Paper



Tissue Paper



Specialty Paper



Packaging Paper



Others

Grade Type

Chemical Pulp



Mechanical And Semi-chemical Pulp



Non-wood Pulp

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio