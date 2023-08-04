Pulp Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.92% from 2022 to 2027|Increased consumption of chemical wood pulp to boost growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pulp market size is estimated to grow by USD 41.26 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.92%, according to Technavio. Download a Sample Report Now!

Pulp Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pulp Market

Vendors: 15+, Including Arctic Paper SA, Asia Pulp and Paper APP Sinar Mas., Billerud AB, Canny Tissue Paper Industry, Gulf Paper Manufacturing Co., Hitachi Ltd., International Paper Co., Koch Industries Inc., Mercer International Inc., Metropolis Paper Industries, Metsa Board Oyj, Nath Industries Ltd., Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Sappi Ltd., Shanying International Holding Co. Ltd., Stora Enso Oyj, UPM Kymmene Corp., and WestRock Co.

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application (Printing and writing paper, Tissue paper, Specialty paper, Packaging paper, and Others), grade type (chemical pulp, mechanical and semi-chemical pulp, and non-wood pulp), and Geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Pulp Market - Vendor Insights

Pulp Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

The increasing consumption of wooden pulp drives the pulp market growth during the forecast period. Chemical wood pulp is basically a lignocellulosic fibrous material that is manufactured by separating cellulose fibers from wood. Softwood fibers are mainly sourced from angiosperm trees. This chemical wood pulp is mainly used to manufacture high-quality paper. The semi-chemical pulp process produces neutral solutions that are widely utilized for cooking wood chips. Semi-chemical wood pulp is cheaper when compared to other chemical methods. Some of the key applications of semi-chemical wood pulping include the manufacturing of tissue, fine paper, cartons, magazines, and paperboard. Factors that fuel the sale of tissue paper include personal hygiene and ease of availability, and recyclability. Furthermore, the rise in usage of cartons, magazines, and paperboard has also fuelled the consumption of semi-chemical pulp which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

The rising popularity of fluffy pulp is a primary trend in the pulp market growth during the forecast period. There has been an increasing significance for diapers (baby and adult) and hygiene sanitary pads for women over the years. This is mainly due to the growing awareness of safety and health practices. Hence, the main raw materials which are used for the manufacturing of these products are fluffy pulp which is a long fiber made of softwood. The main advantage of fluffy pulp is that it enhances the absorbency of liquid and semi-solids, which prevents leaking. This type of diaper has facilitated families leading a fast-paced lifestyle as they can be disposed of easily. Furthermore, the increase in the aging population has fuelled the demand for adult diapers which has significantly contributed to the market growth. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

The high cost incurred in the manufacturing of pulp will be a significant challenge hindering the market growth during the forecast period. There is an increase in investment by several vendors in the market for the degradation of technology to boost pulp production and maintenance. Even though the process of the pulp industry is advanced and efficient, the total energy consumed to manufacture pulp and paper is very high. This complex manufacturing process needs a lot of energy and water to bring down the forests, the high-volume bark, and the tight cellulose fibers. Furthermore, the rise in the price of kilowatt also negatively impacts market growth. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

The pulp market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Pulp Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pulp market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the pulp market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the pulp market across North America, APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pulp market vendors

Pulp Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.92% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 41.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.3 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Japan, Sweden, Finland, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arctic Paper SA, Asia Pulp and Paper APP Sinar Mas., Billerud AB, Canny Tissue Paper Industry, Gulf Paper Manufacturing Co., Hitachi Ltd., International Paper Co., Koch Industries Inc., Mercer International Inc., Metropolis Paper Industries, Metsa Board Oyj, Nath Industries Ltd., Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Sappi Ltd., Shanying International Holding Co. Ltd., Stora Enso Oyj, UPM Kymmene Corp., and WestRock Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global pulp market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Grade Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Printing and writing paper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Tissue paper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Specialty paper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Packaging paper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Grade Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Grade Type

7.3 Chemical pulp - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Mechanical and semi-chemical pulp - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Non-wood pulp - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Grade Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Sweden - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Finland - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Arctic Paper SA

12.4 Asia Pulp and Paper APP Sinar Mas.

12.5 Billerud AB

12.6 Canny Tissue Paper Industry

12.7 Hitachi Ltd.

12.8 International Paper Co.

12.9 Koch Industries Inc.

12.10 Mercer International Inc.

12.11 Metsa Board Oyj

12.12 Nath Industries Ltd.

12.13 Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Ltd.

12.14 Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

12.15 Oji Holdings Corp.

12.16 Sappi Ltd.

12.17 WestRock Co.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

