Pulp Market to Grow by USD 43.2 Billion (2025-2029), Driven by Rising Chemical Wood Pulp Consumption, Report Highlights AI-Powered Market Evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global pulp market size is estimated to grow by USD 43.2 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 3.8% during the forecast period. Increased consumption of chemical wood pulp is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising use of fluff pulp due to increased absorbency. However, high costs involved in production of pulp poses a challenge. Key market players include Arctic Paper SA, Billerud AB, Canny Tissue Paper Industry, Gulf Paper Manufacturing Co., Hitachi Ltd., International Paper Co., Koch Industries Inc., Mercer International Inc., Metropolic Paper Industries, Metsa Board Oyj, Nath Industries Ltd., Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Sappi Ltd., Shanying International Holding Co. Ltd., Sinar Mas, Stora Enso Oyj, UPM Kymmene Corp., and WestRock Co..

Pulp Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.8% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 43.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.5 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Japan, Germany, UK, Canada, France, China, India, South Korea, and Italy Key companies profiled Arctic Paper SA, Billerud AB, Canny Tissue Paper Industry, Gulf Paper Manufacturing Co., Hitachi Ltd., International Paper Co., Koch Industries Inc., Mercer International Inc., Metropolic Paper Industries, Metsa Board Oyj, Nath Industries Ltd., Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Sappi Ltd., Shanying International Holding Co. Ltd., Sinar Mas, Stora Enso Oyj, UPM Kymmene Corp., and WestRock Co.

Market Driver

The pulp market is witnessing significant trends in various industries, including food and beverage, and personal care. The demand for eco-friendly packaging products is on the rise, with green packaging becoming a priority. Paper packaging materials, such as white paper, recycled paper, and specialty papers, are in high demand. Leading paper producers like International Paper and Stora Enso are investing in renewable energy operations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The retail sector is also embracing paper-based packaging solutions, with FMCG companies like Unilever joining the Pulpex Consortium to develop laundry detergent solutions in paper packaging. The anti-plastic sentiment is driving the shift towards recyclable packaging, with tissue papers, toilet papers, and even antimicrobial tissue products moving towards paper-based alternatives. The paper industry is the largest forest-based industry, using wood, bamboo, rice husk, wheat straw, and other renewable resources. The production line at mills, such as Muskogee Mill, is adapting to these trends, with a focus on lightweight and recyclable packaging. The rapid penetration of the internet, smartphones, and online retailing is driving the demand for paper packaging in the e-commerce sector. Socio-economic development in developing countries is also contributing to the growth of the paper industry. However, it's essential to address deforestation concerns and the use of chemical pulp in kitchens and toilets in households. The paper industry must continue to innovate and adapt to consumer inclination towards sustainability while ensuring the recyclability of paper packaging. Water-consuming industries, such as the wrapping paper segment, must also focus on water conservation. The future of the paper industry lies in its ability to meet the demands of the modern consumer while minimizing its environmental footprint.

The diaper and hygiene sanitary pad market holds significant importance in the global business landscape, driven by increasing awareness towards safety and health practices. These products, including baby and adult diapers and women's sanitary pads, are primarily made from fluff pulp, a long fiber derived from softwood. Fluff pulp enhances absorbency, preventing leaks. With rising birth rates in Latin America and Asia, the diaper industry is projected to expand by around 50% by 2023. Additionally, the convenience of disposable diapers caters to the fast-paced lifestyle of consumers, making them a preferred choice.

Market Challenges

• The pulp market faces several challenges in various industries like food and beverage, personal care, and paper packaging. Eco-friendly packaging products are in high demand due to anti-plastic sentiments and consumer inclination towards sustainability. Paper packaging materials, including white paper and recycled paper, are popular alternatives. Leading paper producers like International Paper and Stora Enso are investing in renewable energy operations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Forest-based raw materials, such as wood, bamboo, rice husk, and wheat straw, are being used to produce paper packaging materials. The retail sector is rapidly penetrating online markets, leading to an increase in demand for lightweight and recyclable packaging solutions like corrugated boxes and paper bags. FMCG companies, such as Unilever, are partnering with the Pulpex Consortium to develop paper-based packaging solutions for their laundry detergent and other products. The paper industry is the largest water-consuming industry, and the wrapping paper segment is under scrutiny due to its low recyclability. To address this, companies are focusing on producing eco-friendly and recyclable packaging. The use of plastic-based products is a significant concern, especially in developing countries where deforestation is rampant. The paper industry includes commercial printing papers, converting papers, digital papers, office papers, and specialty papers. The challenges for each segment vary, but the common thread is the need for sustainability and recyclability. The internet, smartphones, and online retailing have accelerated the demand for paper packaging, and logistics and socio-economic development are essential factors to consider.

• The pulp market witnesses significant investments from existing vendors in technological advancements to boost pulp production and maintenance. Their primary strategy involves acquiring smaller pulp vendors or assets, leading to increased production at a high cost. Integration with established players facilitates access to raw materials. The pulp industry engineering is sophisticated and productive. However, the energy consumption to manufacture pulp and paper is substantial. Capital-intensive machinery demands a considerable amount of energy and water to process raw materials and remove water during production. These machines consume a considerable amount of energy to transform fibers into paper.

Segment Overview

This pulp market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Printing and writing paper

1.2 Tissue paper

1.3 Specialty paper

1.4 Packaging paper

1.5 Others Grade Type 2.1 Chemical pulp

2.2 Mechanical and semi-chemical pulp

2.3 Non-wood pulp Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Printing and writing paper- The printing and writing paper segment is a significant application of pulp, accounting for a substantial portion of the global pulp market. This segment includes various types of paper used for books, magazines, offices, business applications, and personal use items like birthday cards and wedding invitations. Uncoated freesheet paper, the largest category, is used for office reprographics, books, and business applications due to its lack of additional coatings and minimal mechanical fiber content. Uncoated mechanical paper, an alternative to freesheet, is used for newspaper inserts, paperback books, and directories. Coated freesheet paper, which has an added coating, is popular for highly illustrated books, advertising materials, high-quality posters, and magazines. Coated mechanical paper, with mechanical fibers and an added coating, is commonly used for catalogs and coupons. The increasing demand for these types of printing and writing paper, driven by the high usage in developing countries, will fuel the growth of the global pulp market through the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The pulp market encompasses a vast array of industries, primarily focusing on food and beverage, personal care, and paper packaging. The demand for eco-friendly packaging products is on the rise, driven by consumer inclination towards sustainability and anti-plastic sentiments. Forest-based and agricultural materials, such as wood, bamboo, rice husk, and wheat straw, are increasingly used as paper packaging materials. The largest industry sectors utilizing pulp include kitchens, toilets, and households for personal hygiene and sanitation. Recycling infrastructure plays a crucial role in the pulp market, reducing the need for deforestation and minimizing the use of chemical pulp. Green packaging is a growing trend, with an emphasis on reducing waste and promoting sustainability. From wrapping paper to writing paper, pulp is an essential component in various aspects of our daily lives.

Market Research Overview

The pulp market encompasses various industries, including food and beverage, personal care, and paper packaging. With growing anti-plastic sentiments and consumer inclination towards eco-friendly solutions, the demand for green packaging is on the rise. Paper packaging materials, such as white paper, recycled paper, and specialty papers, are gaining popularity. Renewable energy operations in mills like Muskogee reduce greenhouse gas emissions, making forest-based industries more sustainable. The largest industry, producing paper packaging materials from wood, bamboo, rice husk, wheat straw, and other sources, includes players like International Paper and Stora Enso. The retail sector is a significant consumer, with FMCG companies adopting paper-based packaging solutions for their laundry detergent solutions, toilet papers, and other products. The paper industry's rapid penetration into various sectors, including printing, writing, news print, and converting, is driven by the internet, smartphones, and online retailing. Lightweight and recyclable packaging solutions are essential for logistics and sustainability. However, water-consuming industries must address water usage concerns in the wrapping packaging segment. Eco-friendly packaging, including corrugated boxes and paper bags, is a recyclable alternative to plastic-based products, especially in developing countries. The paper industry's socio-economic development is crucial, with kitchens, toilets, and households relying on personal hygiene and sanitation products made from wood fibers and recycled paper pulp.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Printing And Writing Paper



Tissue Paper



Specialty Paper



Packaging Paper



Others

Grade Type

Chemical Pulp



Mechanical And Semi-chemical Pulp



Non-wood Pulp

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

