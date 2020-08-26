Pulp Molding Machines Market Size Worth $913.6 Million By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pulp molding machine market size is expected to reach USD 913.6 million by 2027 registering a CAGR of 3.9%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for sustainable disposables, especially in the food & beverage and electronics industries.

Molded pulp packaging products, such as trays, clamshells, bowls, and plates, are widely used in the food packaging industry. Rising awareness about the benefits of leading a healthy lifestyle and consuming organic foods, such as fruits, is anticipated to drive the demand for pulp molding machines over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

The automatic machine was the leading segment and accounted for 46.3% of the total market share in 2019 owing to high flexibility and productivity and low maintenance costs of these machines

Rotary type machine segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period owing to high productivity and low energy consumption and operating costs of these machines

The electronics end-use segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027 on account of the increasing use of molded pulp products for the packaging of various electronic products, including mobile phones, computers, printers, and modems

Asia Pacific was the largest regional market in 2019 owing to increased use of disposable packaging solutions in emerging economies, such as China , India , and South Korea

Presence of local companies in the APAC region poses a substantial threat to the large-scale multinationals with a global presence, in terms of product quality and prices.

Growing demand for Ready-to-Eat (RTE) meals, on-the-go snacks, and single-serve packs are expected to further benefit market growth. In addition, growing concerns about single-use plastics and increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions from both consumers and foodservice operators are anticipated to have a positive impact on market growth.

Pulp molding machines are used in the manufacturing of a wide variety of packaging products, which have high demand from end-use industries, such as electronics, healthcare, food packaging, and food service. Moreover, in industrial space, molded pulp packaging products are primarily used for packaging faucets, plumbing fixtures, and door hinges, which is likely to drive the demand further.

Grand View Research has segmented the global pulp molding machines market on the basis of machine type, product type, application, end-use, and region:

Pulp Molding Machines Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Automatic



Semi-automatic



Manual

Pulp Molding Machines Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Rotary



Reciprocating



Parts & Attachments

Pulp Molding Machines Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Trays



End Caps



Bowls & Cups



Clamshells



Plates



Others

Pulp Molding Machines End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Food Packaging



Food Service



Electronics



Healthcare



Industrial



Others

Pulp Molding Machines Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

UAE





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Pulp Molding Machines Market

DKM Machine Manufacturing Inc.



Beston ( Henan ) Machinery Co., Ltd.

) Machinery Co., Ltd.

Pulp Moulding Dies Inc.



Brodrene Hartmann A/S



BeSure Technology Co.



Maspack Limited



Taiwan Pulp Moulding Co., Ltd.



Inmaco Solutions B.V.



HGHY Pulp Molding Pack Co., Ltd.



Guangzhou Nanya Pulp Molding Equipment Co., Ltd.



Southern Pulp Machinery (Pty) Ltd.



Acorn Industry Co., Ltd.



Eurasia Light Industry Equipment Manufacture Co., Ltd. (EAMC)



Qingdao Perfect Equipment & Parts Co., Ltd.



SODALTECH

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.