Pulpdent Celebrates 6 Years of Dental Restorations with ACTIVA BioACTIVE

BOSTON, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulpdent Corporation, a Boston-area dental research and manufacturing company, celebrates six years since the launch of ACTIVA BioACTIVE-RESTORATIVE. The bioactive dental filling material has been used in millions of restorations across the globe.

To celebrate ACTIVA's six years on the market, Pulpdent is launching #ACTIVAWORKS, a social media campaign showcasing before and after pictures of ACTIVA restorations. ACTIVA BioACTIVE users are encouraged to submit their clinical images (radiographs and photography).

ACTIVA BioACTIVE mimics the chemical and physical properties of teeth. This bioactive dental filling material releases and recharges fluoride, calcium and phosphate, the same minerals that are found in natural dentition. ACTIVA participates in a dynamic ionic exchange with the tooth, forming a protective seal against acid attack. The material also contains a patented rubberized component that is shock absorbent like dentin.

Email feedback@pulpdent.com to submit #ACTIVAWORKS images.

ACTIVA has received many awards and accolades during its six years on the market. The bioactive filling material won the Top Bioactive Restorative Product Award from The Dental Advisor for five years running, along with multiple awards from DrBicuspid, Dentistry Today and Dental Products Report. Well-known dentist and educator Dr. Howard Glazer called ACTIVA a "revolutionary" product that "is working and exceeding expectations."

Dentists from around the globe have reported using this versatile restorative material for a wide variety of procedures, including:

Anterior Restorations

Bulk Filling

Core Build-Ups

Repairs to Failed Crown Margins

Multi-Unit Restorations

Restorations Using Injection Molding Technique

Learn more about ACTIVA BioACTIVE from Pulpdent.

About PULPDENT® Corporation

PULPDENT® Corporation is a family-owned dental research, manufacturing company and leader in bioactive dental materials. ACTIVA BioACTIVE™, developed by PULPDENT, is the first esthetic bioactive restorative material. ACTIVA behaves much like natural teeth and stimulates the formation of apatite (the building blocks of teeth), chemically bonds to teeth and helps protect against decay. For over 70 years, Pulpdent has been committed to product innovation, clinical education and patient-centered care in the fields of restoratives, oral hygiene, endodontics, temporization, periodontics, orthodontics, and general dentistry. To stay updated on bioactivity and learn about the Heroic Dentistry Series, which demonstrates ACTIVA's unprecedented capabilities, visit www.pulpdent.com.

