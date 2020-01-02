Pulpdent Launches ACTIVA Presto in United States

Using the tooth as the standard, Pulpdent has developed a material that is esthetic, high strength and contains no Bis-GMA, no Bisphenol A and no BPA derivatives.

The magic of ACTIVA Presto is in the resin, which is moisture-friendly and facilitates the diffusion of bioavailable calcium, phosphate and fluoride ions. "It's acting just like a tooth," explains Larry Clark, Director of Clinical Affairs at Pulpdent, "it's giving off and taking back ions." This unique chemistry penetrates and integrates with tooth structure for margin-free adaptation. The material also contains a patented rubberized-resin that absorbs stress and resists wear, fracture, and chipping, even in thin areas on bevel margins.

ACTIVA Presto is a stackable composite that holds its shape and will not slump. Dentist and popular lecturer Dr. Howard Glazer describes the product as "squirt and shoot" technology in a recent interview.

This versatile material is indicated for all classes of cavities and comes in a variety of shades, including cervical shades A4 and A6, which are ideal for older patients. ACTIVA Presto is highly radiopaque (250%) and comes in easy to use 1.2 mL syringes.

Pulpdent Corporation is a family-owned dental research, manufacturing company, and the developer of ACTIVA BioACTIVE™ and ACTIVA™ Presto™. ACTIVA BioACTIVE™ is the first esthetic bioactive restorative material and helps stimulate the formation of apatite (the building blocks of teeth), chemically bonds to teeth and helps protect against decay. ACTIVA™ Presto™ is the first light cure composite designed to mimic the properties of natural teeth with a mineral-enriched hydrophilic resin and a patented rubberized component that resists chipping and wear. For over 70 years, Pulpdent has been committed to product innovation, clinical education and patient-centered care in the fields of restoratives, oral hygiene, endodontics, temporization, periodontics, orthodontics, and general dentistry. To learn more visit www.pulpdent.com.

