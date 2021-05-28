Pulpdent releases 2021 catalog, introduces new universal composite

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pulpdent Corporation announced the global distribution of its 2021 Pulpdent product catalog. The 60-page publication features in-depth descriptions and case studies of Pulpdent's popular dental products, including its newest addition to the ACTIVA restorative family: ACTIVA Presto. The Pulpdent catalog also contains product-testing results, its most recent product awards, and inspiring profiles of heroic dentistry.

ACTIVA Presto joins ACTIVA BioACTIVE RESTORATIVE, ACTIVA Cement, ACTIVA Base/Liner, Lime-Lite Enhanced, Tuff-Temp Plus, Embrace WetBond Pit and Fissure Sealant, Pulpdent Paste, Snoop caries detecting dye, Etch-Rite, and other time-tested dental products that have defined the company over its 74-year history.

"For decades, the Pulpdent catalog has been an invaluable product and practice resource for dentists and their peers," says Pulpdent Director of Sales Marcy Buckler. "This year is particularly special, as we introduce dentists to our powerful new advancement in dental materials and biomimicry research, ACTIVA Presto. The early success and rapid adoption of ACTIVA Presto is underscored through diverse case presentations from clinicians all over the world."

ACTIVA Presto was initially inspired by dentists' request for a mineral-enriched composite with an easy single-barrel syringe delivery system. Today it is heralded as the first universal light-cure restorative designed to mimic the properties of natural teeth. Its finely honed handling properties allow clinicians to "stack" and shape the material with no slumping or pull back. Designed to be versatile, esthetic, and highly radiopaque, ACTIVA Presto has indications for all classes of cavities and load-bearing applications. It contains no Bis-GMA, Bisphenol A, or BPA derivatives. It is available in popular shades in addition to A4 and A6 cervical shades, which are especially useful when treating older patients.

"This year's publication demonstrates our ongoing commitment to empower clinicians in the dental community," says Pulpdent Manager of Strategic Operations Lewis Berk. "It also shows the imagination behind our original dental research, in that we are inspired by the biophysics of life itself to create new dental solutions for patients everywhere."

The English version of the 2021 Pulpdent product catalog may be found at pulpdent.com/product-catalog/. It is also available in Italian, French, and Spanish.

About Pulpdent Corporation— Pulpdent Corporation is a world-renowned, family-owned dental research and manufacturing company established in 1947. Its first product, Pulpdent Paste, is still used universally today in vital pulp and root canal therapy. Pulpdent has a proven legacy of investment in original dental research and new technologies. It strives to earn the trust of the dental professionals and inspire clinicians with materials that advance the practice of dentistry and the oral health patients.

