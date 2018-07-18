Pulpo Media Ranked #1 Hispanic Ad Focus Network for 4th Consecutive Year by AdAge

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulpo Media, an Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE : EVC ) company, today announced that it was ranked as the #1 Hispanic Ad Focus Network by AdAge Magazine, reaching more than 27 million monthly unique visitors. Pulpo Media has received the #1 rank for the past four years and its 2018 reach is more than 80% greater than its nearest competitor.

"The Hispanic population in the United States continues to grow and according to AdAge's new Hispanic Fact Pack, advertisers spent $9.2 billion in 2017 to reach the nation's 59 million Hispanic consumers. We're dedicated to creating the right opportunities through the right channels for our advertisers to reach and touch Hispanics across generational levels. As the #1 Hispanic Ad Focus Network for the past four years, we bring a deep understanding of the Hispanic audience and are positioned to help our clients grow their business," said Oscar Padilla, Senior VP of Marketing, Digital Media & Insights, Pulpo Media. "Given the sheer size of this marketplace, advertising to Hispanics is becoming a business growth imperative, and corporate America is taking notice. But not all Hispanic digital media companies are created equal to effectively reach this consumer. Pulpo targeting approach is the results of years of developing a deep cross-cultural understanding of the Hispanic market."

More information can be found from Ad Age's 2018 Hispanic Fact Pack.

Pulpo is the premier source of US Hispanic inventory across all acculturation levels throughout the digital landscape, ranked #1 by comScore. The company enables advertiser and brands to generate meaningful growth opportunities through impactful digital media products. Pulpo harnesses the power Big Data to deliver hyper-targeted consumers on a one-on-one and at scale, across devices and platforms. Founded in 2008, Pulpo is an Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE : EVC ) company.

Entravision is a diversified global media, data and advertising technology company that reaches and engages Latino consumers in the U.S. and other markets primarily including Mexico, Latin America and Spain. Entravision's portfolio includes 55 television stations, 49 radio stations, digital media properties and advertising technology platforms that deliver performance-based solutions and data insights. Entravision's digital and technology businesses include Headway, a leading global provider of mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions, as well as Pulpo Media, the #1-ranked online advertising platform in Hispanic reach according to comScore Media Metrix®. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks, and its Spanish-language radio stations feature its nationally recognized talent. Entravision also operates Entravision Solutions, a national sales and marketing organization representing over 300 owned and affiliated radio stations as well as digital media platforms, including Headway's audio streaming platform, AudioEngage. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com.

