Pulsar and Sermo Partner to Create Healthcare's First 360° View of Online Medical Conversations

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulsar, the leading healthcare insight and social listening solution , is enhancing their TRAC social listening tool with an additional data stream powered by Sermo's 5.5M global medical conversations from their secure, anonymous physicians-only social platform . This exclusive partnership provides a comprehensive and actionable view of medical conversations occurring online.

Pulsar's solution boasts healthcare-specific AI modules and analytics frameworks, and the company's new partnership with Sermo extends Pulsar's solution set into medical data sources. By integrating Sermo's primary data straight into Pulsar's flagship insights and social listening tool TRAC, marketers and researchers now have never-before-seen access to doctors' online conversations for better marketing and insight generation.

"From our extensive experience working with healthcare clients spanning medical marketing agencies to pharmaceutical companies and hospitals, there was a clear gap in insights," says Pulsar CEO Francesco D'Orazio. "Our partnership with Sermo fills this gap, and we feel that the possibilities for the insights we can now provide are endless – from assisting in planning and pitching of new business, to providing direction to the financial/investor community."

Sermo, founded by physicians, for physicians, is the most trusted global physician social platform that facilitates medical collaboration and crowdsourcing. From sharing challenging patient cases to asking tough questions, physicians come to Sermo to get the answers and support they need in real time. Today, the platform has over 800,000 verified doctors spanning 150+ countries. The Sermo community allows for unique cross-border collaboration that's resulted in over 5.5M comments. Physicians on Sermo have the ability to be anonymous, creating a safe and open environment for sharing, discussing and learning. Members also have access to Drug Ratings, the only peer-to-peer drug review database with over 830,000 ratings. 75% of Sermo physicians have changed their perception of a drug after reading Sermo peer ratings.

"Sermo was designed to let physicians safely and anonymously engage with each other. As a result, we've been very successful in democratizing medical knowledge among our physician members," said Peter Kirk, CEO of Sermo. "Now with the Pulsar partnership, we can provide a holistic view of the medical conversations occurring in public and closed forums which will have tremendous value across the healthcare ecosystem to improve treatment decisions and ultimately, patient outcomes."

About Pulsar

Pulsar is a leading AI-powered marketing intelligence solution. Combining conversational and behavioral signals from the world's leading digital destinations, Pulsar helps brands understand their audiences better and create messages that matter to them.

Pulsar operates within the Cello Health PLC, a global healthcare advisory group, comprising a set of leading clinical, commercial and digital delivery capabilities. To learn more, visit www.pulsarplatform.com

About Sermo

Sermo is a global social platform for physicians that fosters impactful peer-to-peer collaboration & discussions through meaningful insights, data, and trends. It is the most trusted global platform for physicians with over 800,000 fully verified and licensed physicians across 150 countries. The platform enables doctors to anonymously talk real-world medicine, review treatment options via our proprietary Drug Ratings platform, collectively solve patient cases, and earn honorarium from surveys. Through Sermo's unique community, pharmaceutical and healthcare partners can drive physician awareness and gain deep understanding of brand perceptions to benefit the medical community at large. To learn more, visit www.sermo.com.

SOURCE Pulsar

Related Links

https://www.pulsarplatform.com

