Pulsar Fusion Enters Research Partnership with Princeton Satellite Systems to Apply Nuclear Fusion Propulsion to Future Space Travel

BLETCHLEY, England, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulsar Fusion , developers of clean space propulsion systems and services through fusion, has entered into a partnership with Princeton Satellite Systems (PSS) to apply machine learning to study data from the Princeton field-reverse configuration ( PFRC-2 ) reactor to advance delivery of practical fusion propelled spacecraft that can make interstellar space travel practical.

The study will help scientists better understand the behavior of plasma under electromagnetic heating and confinement when configured as an aneutronic fusion propulsion system. The results of the research will determine how a nuclear fusion plasma will behave as it exits a rocket engine, emitting exhaust particles at hundreds of kilometers per second (km/sec). With fusion propulsion the solar system is realistically within grasp giving us the ability to travel meaningful distances in space within months and years - not in a lifetime.

In the first study of its kind, PSS and Pulsar Fusion will use data from plasma shots generated using the Reversed Configuration PFRC-2 reactor, which was developed in partnership with the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL). The partnership will apply the most advanced machine learning technologies to analyze the behavior of super-hot fusion plasma in a rocket engine configuration. Specifically, the simulations will assess the performance of nuclear fusion plasma for propulsion as it exits a rocket engine emitting exhaust particles at hundreds of km/sec.

"Humanity has a huge need for faster propulsion in our growing space economy, and fusion offers 1,000 times the power of the conventional ion thrusters currently used in orbit," said Richard Dinan, founder and CEO of Pulsar Fusion. "In short, if humans can achieve fusion for energy, then fusion propulsion in space is inevitable. We believe that fusion propulsion will be demonstrated in space decades before we can harness fusion for energy on Earth."

With Direct Fusion Drive (DFD) rocket propulsion, it would be possible to cut the transit time to Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn and even explore beyond the solar system. For example, there is interest in the potential of life on Titan, one of Saturn's moons, and with a single DFD drive, one can make the trip in two years versus decades. DFD drives can produce thrust without the need for an intermediary, electricity-producing step. In a DFD system, the fusion reactor generates energy, creating a plasma of electrically charged particles. Those energetic particles are converted to thrust using a rotating magnetic field. DFD drives are ideal for space travel since the energy produced is clean, virtually limitless, and the drive is relatively compact.

"The Direct Fusion Drive is really a game-changing technology enabling us to reach deep space destinations much faster and with vast amounts of power," said Stephanie Thomas, Vice President of PSS. "NASA is interested in a variety of deep space destinations such as getting to Jupiter in one year, Saturn in two years, Pluto in four to five years. A single, one-megawatt DFD engine can handle any of those missions. It's a dramatically different way to operate deep space missions that will save time and money and enable us to do more science when we get there."

Pulsar Fusion engineers are developing simulations based on gas puffing data from the PFRC-2. The aim is to create predictive ion and electron behavior simulations in a field-reversed configuration (FRC) plasma. Accurate predictive simulations are needed for closed-loop systems, a key component for a future PFRC reactor that could be used for rocket propulsion.

Pulsar Fusion has been developing the technology for 10 years alongside the UK Space Agency. The company is the world leader in nuclear fusion propulsion making space engines that work today.

About Pulsar Fusion Ltd.

Established in 2013 as Applied Fusion Systems, Pulsar Fusion develops hyper-fast space propulsion systems using nuclear fusion. Fusion offers the best alternative with sufficient exhaust speed and thrust to propel spacecraft beyond our solar system. In 2022, Pulsar Fusion was awarded funds from the UK Space Agency to conduct research into nuclear electric propulsion. Pulsar is creating an ecosystem of propulsion systems and services that advance the use of fusion as a near-limitless, clean energy source.

For more information, visit https://pulsarfusion.com .

About Princeton Satellite Systems (PSS)

PSS is an aerospace research and development company collaborating with the Princeton Plasma Physics Lab (PPPL) on a new fusion technology. Direct Fusion Drive is a revolutionary direct-drive, fusion-powered rocket engine concept. Compact and clean-burning, each 1-10 MW Direct Fusion Drive (DFD) engine would produce both power and thrust with high specific power (low mass). Producing propulsion directly in the fusion engine is highly efficient, shortening trip times and increasing capability for a wide variety of space missions: robotic missions to the outer planets, human missions to the moon or Mars, and missions to near interstellar space.

For more information, visit https://www.psatellite.com .

About Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL)

PPPL is a leader in magnetic confinement experiments utilizing the tokamak approach. This work culminated in the world-record performance of the Tokamak Fusion Test Reactor (TFTR), which operated at PPPL from 1982 to 1997. Beginning in 1993, TFTR was the first in the world to use 50/50 deuterium-tritium mixtures, yielding an unprecedented 10.7 million watts of fusion power.

PFRC-2 has been supported by the Department of Energy, and now DFD research is being supported by a NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts grant and two NASA STTRs.

For more information, visit https://www.pppl.gov .

