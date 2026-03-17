YONGIN, South Korea, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulsar Gaming Gears, the global gaming peripherals brand of AplusX.Inc (CEO Kunhee Shim), announced that it has won six Product Design awards at the prestigious iF Design Award 2026, one of the world's most respected international design competitions.

Pulsar Gaming Gears Wins Six iF Design Award 2026 Product Design Awards

Organized by iF International Forum Design, the iF Design Award has a history of more than 70 years and is widely recognized as one of the most credible design honors globally. Each year, the award recognizes designs that demonstrate outstanding innovation, quality, and functionality across multiple industries.

At this year's awards, six Pulsar Gaming Gears products were honored in the Gaming / VR / AR category of the Product Design discipline. The winning products were selected from more than 10,000 entries submitted from 68 countries, recognizing their innovation and distinctive design amid strong global competition.

Among the winners, the recently launched Pulsar Link 8K Dongle drew attention for its user-centered design. Unlike conventional gaming mouse dongles that require users to flip the mouse over and press buttons to change settings, the Pulsar Link 8K Dongle places a control button directly on the dongle itself. This allows users to instantly adjust key settings such as DPI with a single click—even during gameplay, significantly improving usability.

In the gaming mouse category, the award-winning products include Pulsar Xlite Crazylight, Pulsar Feinmann F01, and Pulsar Lab X2F. Pulsar is widely recognized for the refined shapes and engineering of its gaming mice, building strong competitiveness through ultra-lightweight structures and grip-focused ergonomic design.

The Crazylight series achieves an ultra-lightweight design of under 40 grams while maintaining ergonomic stability, successfully balancing minimal weight with reliable performance. The Feinmann F01, a high-end model featuring a magnesium alloy structure and precision-perforated shell, was recognized for its balance of lightweight construction and structural rigidity. The mouse also integrates a wireless dongle and charging dock in a single unit, enhancing both usability and overall product completeness.

Notably, the Pulsar Lab X2F, designed specifically for fingertip grip users, attracted attention with its experimental design. Featuring an open-frame architecture that boldly removes the rear palm support, the mouse minimizes unnecessary structural elements to optimize fingertip control. Inspired by aerodynamic structures, the design proposes a new direction for performance-focused gaming mouse development.

In the keyboard category, both the Pulsar Xboard QS and Pulsar eS HE 70 received Product Design awards.

The Pulsar Xboard QS, Pulsar's first performance keyboard, features multi-device control capability. It can connect to two PCs simultaneously, allowing users to switch control instantly using a dedicated quick-switch button. The keyboard also incorporates a precision-machined solid aluminum body and triple-layer sound dampening structure, delivering a quiet yet stable typing experience.

The Pulsar eS HE 70 integrates an LCD display and tactile control knob into a compact 70% layout keyboard. The device allows users to change settings directly on the keyboard without requiring additional software. This design enables immediate configuration changes even in esports tournament environments where players may not be using their personal PCs, creating a true plug-and-play experience.

Jake Lee, Head of the Pulsar Design Lab, commented on the achievement:

"Gaming gear is not only about performance and functionality—design is also a key competitive factor. We will continue to develop products that deliver excellence in both performance and design."

More information about the award-winning products can be found on the iF Design Award official website (ifdesign.com) under the "Winners & iF Ranking" section.

ABOUT PULSAR GAMING GEARS

Founded in Korea in 2020, Pulsar Gaming Gears has quickly become a global leader in high-performance gaming peripherals, driven by a deep passion for esports and a commitment to competitive players. The company develops meticulously crafted tools by pioneering ultra-lightweight designs, integrating state-of-the-art sensor technology, and collaborating directly with professional athletes, all to provide gamers with a tangible competitive edge.

With a proud, end-to-end approach, their in-house development and Korean manufacturing ensure that every product delivers the speed, precision, and reliability needed for victory.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.pulsar.gg/pages/about

About the iF Design Award

Since 1954, the iF Design Award has served as an internationally recognized symbol of design excellence. The award evaluates achievements across a wide range of disciplines including product design, packaging, branding and communication, service design, architecture, interior design, user experience (UX), user interface (UI), and professional concepts. It is regarded as one of the most prestigious design awards worldwide, and all winning entries are published on the official iF website at ifdesign.com.

PULSAR PR CONTACT

Stuart Chan

CMO

[email protected]

MinSu Kim

Marketing Manager (Korea)

[email protected]

SOURCE Pulsar Gaming Gears