Pulsara Granted AHA Get With the Guidelines® Compatible Vendor Status

"Improving patient outcomes is a key part of our mission and we are honored to be recognized as a Get With The Guidelines® Compatible Vendor," said Cardiac RN and Pulsara Senior VP of Product, Tim Hakamaki. "With consistent adherence to the Get With The Guidelines® quality improvement program, research has shown lower mortality rates and better outcomes."

The Get With The Guidelines® program "works with other mission-aligned organizations toward the goal of improving data capture, workflow and ultimately patient outcomes," according to the AHA website. The program includes the following five modules: Atrial Fibrillation, Heart Failure, Resuscitation, Stroke, and a fifth module, Coronary Artery Disease, relaunched in 2017 to support Mission: Lifeline®. More than 2,500 of the hospitals in the US participate in at least one of these improvement modules, and over nine million patients have been treated at participating healthcare organizations.

As a mobile-first telehealth communication platform, Pulsara helps healthcare providers increase efficiency and minimize miscommunication and delays in emergency care. With its flexible workflows, research has shown an average decreased treatment time of approximately 30% when using Pulsara. In a recent case study, the use of the Pulsara platform for one hospital resulted in a 59% decrease in door-to-needle time for patients receiving tPA; and 100% of all door-to-needle in under 60 minutes, 87% in under 45 minutes and 58% in under 30 minutes.

"At Pulsara, we are a purpose-driven company, and that purpose is to improve the lives of patients and caregivers through innovative communication," said Dr. James Woodson, Founder and CEO of Pulsara. "By leveraging Pulsara and the American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines® initiative, healthcare organizations will be able to maximize their patient care efforts. Becoming an AHA compatible vendor is a natural extension of our purpose and we are honored and excited to be able to further support our communities in improving patient outcomes."

ABOUT PULSARA

Pulsara is a telehealth communication platform that connects teams across organizations. What makes Pulsara unique is its ability to enable dynamic networked communications for any illness or injury. With Pulsara, clinicians can add a new organization, team, or specialist to any patient event, dynamically building a care team even as the patient condition and location are constantly evolving.

Simply CREATE a dedicated patient channel. BUILD the team. And, COMMUNICATE using audio, live video, instant messaging, data, images, and key benchmarks. Studies report an average decreased treatment time of approximately 30% when using Pulsara. Pulsara is the evidence-based standard of care. For more information, visit https://www.pulsara.com/.

