Pulsara Named 2020 Winner in the BIG Award for Business

"Organizations of all sizes are having to adapt to changing regulations, buying behaviors and new revenue cycles, and what is clear to our judges is that some are not only adapting but choosing to re-write the rules and accelerate change," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group . "We are so proud to reward Pulsara for their outstanding 2020 achievements. This year's group of winners are clearly leading by example in the global business community."

The Pulsara platform is a HIPAA-compliant, secure, easy-to-use telehealth app that unites healthcare teams across departments and organizations around any patient event. By replacing multiple phone calls, radio reports, faxes, and pagers with one unified patient channel, care providers see improved team communication and coordination, reduced treatment times, reduced costs, and improved patient outcomes. With studies reporting an average decreased treatment time of approximately 30% when using Pulsara, the company has become the evidence-based standard of care—transforming the healthcare industry through state-of-the-art communication.

"From the beginning, Pulsara's purpose has been to improve the lives of patients and caregivers through innovative communication," said Pulsara's Founder and CEO, Dr. James Woodson. "Being a BIG Award for Business 2020 Small Business Product of the Year Winner is truly an honor. From the rural care teams to the urban, multi-facility healthcare organization to the emergency medical operations task force COVID response teams, supporting each person and team to better communicate and care for their patients is what drives us onward."

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Pulsara

Pulsara is a mobile-first telehealth and communication platform that connects teams across organizations. What makes Pulsara unique is its ability to enable dynamic networked communications for any illness or injury. With Pulsara, clinicians can add a new organization, team, or specialist to any patient event, dynamically building a care team even as the patient condition and location are constantly evolving.

Simply CREATE a dedicated patient channel. BUILD the team. And, COMMUNICATE using audio, live video, instant messaging, data, images, and key benchmarks. Studies report an average decreased treatment time of approximately 30% when using Pulsara. Pulsara is the evidence-based standard of care. For more information, visit https://www.pulsara.com/ .

SOURCE Pulsara

Related Links

https://www.pulsara.com

