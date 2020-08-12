Pulsara Receives 2020 HealthTechZone Telehealth Award

"These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected honors in the communications and technology sector worldwide," states HealthTechZone Telehealth Award's official awards press release. "Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace."

As a mobile-first telehealth communication platform, Pulsara helps healthcare providers increase efficiency and minimize miscommunication and delays in emergency care. With its flexible workflows, research has shown an average decreased treatment time of approximately 30% when using Pulsara. In a recent case study, the use of the Pulsara platform for one hospital resulted in a 59% decrease in door-to-needle time for patients receiving tPA; and 100% of all door-to-needle in under 60 minutes, 87% in under 45 minutes and 58% in under 30 minutes.

"At Pulsara, we are a purpose-driven company, and that purpose is to improve the lives of patients and caregivers through innovative communication," said Pulsara's Founder and CEO, James Woodson. "To better serve patients, we must also serve and strive to improve the lives of their caregivers. This Telehealth Award from HealthTechZone.com is truly an honor. As we continue to innovate and grow, we look forward to further supporting our communities in improving healthcare communication and patient outcomes."

About Pulsara

Pulsara is a mobile-first telehealth communication platform that connects teams across organizations. What makes Pulsara unique is its ability to enable dynamic networked communications for any illness or injury. With Pulsara, clinicians can add a new organization, team, or specialist to any patient event, dynamically building a care team even as the patient condition and location are constantly evolving.

Simply CREATE a dedicated patient channel. BUILD the team. And, COMMUNICATE using audio, live video, instant messaging, data, images, and key benchmarks. Studies report an average decreased treatment time of approximately 30% when using Pulsara. Pulsara is the evidence-based standard of care. For more information, visit https://www.pulsara.com/ .

