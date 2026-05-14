Pulse by NABP Launches Expanded Features for Product Verification Service

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 122nd NABP Annual Meeting, the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®) debuted new enhancements to the Pulse by NABP™ Product Verification Service (PVS). The platform is being used by more than 150 regulators to identify illegitimate products in the pharmacy supply chain.

Regulators will now have access to streamlined communications, profile information, and scan results. Boards of pharmacy can access licensure and contact information, making it easier to communicate with trading partners throughout the supply chain. Pulse PVS offers these key benefits:

Instant Field Verification: Scan products in the field and immediately verify a product's status based on the product identifier.





Scan products in the field and immediately verify a product's status based on the product identifier. Rapid Investigation Tools: Query the centralized system and receive resolutions in moments, eliminating weeks of laborious cross-referencing.





Query the centralized system and receive resolutions in moments, eliminating weeks of laborious cross-referencing. Direct Supply Chain Connectivity: Quickly find and contact the right individual through the comprehensive directory of verified trading partners and easily share the product scan results within their agency.





Quickly find and contact the right individual through the comprehensive directory of verified trading partners and easily share the product scan results within their agency. Enhanced Law Enforcement Support: Link suspect or diverted medications to specific events, such as pharmacy break-ins, to help strengthen legal and law enforcement cases.

"Since its launch, Pulse PVS has proven to be a reliable tool in the supply chain to protect public health," says Lemrey "Al" Carter, PharmD, MS, RPh, executive director of NABP. "Regulators have scanned thousands of units to identify unsafe, counterfeit, and unapproved drugs and remove them from the drug supply chain before they reach patients."

NABP has begun onboarding chain pharmacies into the Pulse platform and is now turning their focus to independent pharmacies. By ensuring these dispensers have access prior to the November 2026 Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) deadline, Pulse will help simplify DSCSA compliance while furthering our shared commitment with supply chain participants to protect patients.

About Pulse by NABP

Pulse is an inclusive, accessible, and secure digital platform that simplifies the process of achieving DSCSA compliance for regulators, trading partners, and their software solution providers. Pulse provides access to user-friendly tools and a comprehensive network of verified relationships, enabling consistent communication with trusted trading partners of all sizes across the supply chain.

About the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy

NABP is the independent, international, and impartial 501(c)(3) nonprofit Association that assists its member boards of pharmacy in protecting the public health. NABP was established in 1904 to assist the state boards of pharmacy in creating uniform education and licensure standards. Today, we help support patient and prescription drug safety through examinations that assess pharmacist competency, pharmacist licensure transfer and verification services, and various pharmacy accreditation and inspection programs.

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SOURCE National Association of Boards of Pharmacy