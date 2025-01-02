Pulse Episodes sees rapid growth, now supports over 25% of US Home Health Average Daily Census

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medalogix, the leading data science and clinical decision support company specializing in the advancement of home-based patient care and strategic payor initiatives, is pleased to share extensive growth in adoption and use of its Pulse Episodes solution across a diverse national client base, now covering over 25% of all Medicare home health average daily census (ADC). In just two years since being introduced to the market, Pulse has reached a significant scale with 260,000 ADC currently on the platform. This is a testament to the multifaceted value Pulse brings to home health agencies every day, helping them navigate industry headwinds.

Forward-thinking agencies continue to adopt Pulse Episodes to address longstanding industry challenges like over or underutilization of visits, unwanted hospitalizations, and recertification issues. Clients like Amedisys, Mission Healthcare, and VitalCaring Group have improved risk-informed continuity of care, reduced unwanted transfers to inpatient facilities, and optimized utilization to ensure resources are being consistently allocated for the highest impact. These benefits will only grow in importance, given that the 2025 CMS Home Health final rule applies additional scrutiny to potentially preventable hospitalizations and end-of-episode decisions.

"Pulse helps clinicians understand what is at risk with patients," said Laura Brinkoetter, SVP and Chief Product Officer at Medalogix. "We know that when Pulse risk stratifies a patient as Very High of Transfer to Inpatient Facility (TIF), 50% of these patients will TIF within their episode. Clinicians use this risk input as they evaluate crucial patient care decisions like whether to discharge vs. recertify a patient for home care or whether to change the Plan of Care due to a significant change in patient's condition."

On the strength of these benefits, the average daily census (ADC) served by Pulse Episodes across all clients grew by 60% over the past year. This included the addition of exceptional agencies like Bayada Home Health Care and Jet Health. What's more, this isn't just a solution that agencies are buying and only using periodically:

Pulse saw 32% more weekly average users over the same time frame, showing users' excitement for what cutting-edge predictive analytics can deliver.

Pulse users retrieved over 1.3 million recommendations regarding care plans over the past year, up 92% from the previous year.

Pulse users viewed over 2.3 million patients over the past year and retrieval of end-of-episode recommendations has more than doubled (108% growth) since January.

Pulse has become an essential collaboration tool, with cross-functional in app clinical communications called Sticky Notes, with usage up 250% in 2024.

From any viewpoint – client growth, usage rates, feature adoption, etc. – Pulse is becoming an indispensable partner for innovative home health agencies, and the market is taking notice.

Medalogix CEO Elliott Wood shared: "Everything we build is focused on creating value for our clients and users. We are excited by the growth we've seen with Episodes, and it's gratifying to see continued user adoption of features we've developed with client input. Most importantly, we're all working together to provide better care for patients, and we see patient outcomes improving with adoption of the product."

Home health agencies must constantly persevere against headwinds like changing regulations, staffing challenges, documentation complexity, and reimbursement cuts, among other issues. Medalogix continues to adapt its solutions accordingly to help clients provide efficient, quality patient care. More agencies, branches, users, and patients than ever are benefiting from Pulse Episodes, which is now part of an essential end-to-end platform that spans from referral to hospice transition.

