Pulse Flour Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 & Opportunity Assessment 2017 - 2026

LONDON, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulse flour is being used on a large scale by various food producing companies. Pulses are considered to be a good source of protein, potassium, iron and are also contain high fiber. Hence, a large population in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are consuming pulse flour. Owing to the rising demand, producers of pulse flour have also started producing various types of pulse flour like lentils flour, pea flour, etc. Moreover, research activities are also being conducted by companies to produce new pulse flour and also to find out nutritional content in these pulses that can benefit consumers.



Beverage producers are also focusing on adding pulse flour in various beverages such as smoothies, protein drinks, and other beverages. Pulse flour is also being added in beverages to provide as a substitute to people who are allergic to soy products and for kids who suffer from lactose intolerance. Pulse flours are also being largely used in various food products such as snacks, batters, baked goods. Manufacturers are also producing clean-taste pulse flour in order to meet clean label requirement in a high-moisture application such as puddings, yogurts, nutritional mixes along with boosting the protein levels.



As per the new study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global market for pulse flour is likely to see a robust growth, increasing at a CAGR of 10.7% between the forecast period 2017 and 2026. The global market for pulse flour is also estimated to reach US$ 28.824.1 million revenue towards 2026 end.



Chickpea to Emerge as the Top-Selling Pulse Flour Product between 2017 and 2026



Compared to the various types of pulse flour available in the market, chickpea flour is likely to emerge as one of the top-selling pulse flour products. By 2026 end, chickpea is estimated to bring in close to US$ 10,300 million revenue. The demand for chickpea flour is increasing at a significant rate due to its use in a variety of dishes, especially in India. Meanwhile, the global consumption of chickpea flour is also rising as it is high in protein and carbohydrates.



Distribution of Pulse Flour to be high through Food Chain Services



Distribution of pulse flour is likely to be largely through the food chain services. Food chain services are estimated to generate close to US$ 8,200 million revenue towards 2026 end. Increasing number of people buying various food products through food chain services is resulting in the increasing distribution of pulse flour through food chain services. Also, growing number of food chain service stores in various countries is contributing to the growth of food chain services as the distribution channel for pulse flour.



Pulse Flour to find Largest Application in Bakery and Confectionery between 2017 and 2026



Pulse flour is likely to find the largest application in bakery and confectionery food items. By 2026 end, bakery and confectionery are estimated to reach close to US$ 11,400 million revenue. Increase preference of consumers for gluten-free bakery and confectionery products is leading to the increasing use of various pulse flours in bakery and confectionery products. The producers of bakery and confectionery goods are also targeting health conscious consumers by including healthy ingredients in bakery products.



Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) to Dominate the Market through 2026



APEJ is likely to remain dominant in the market through 2026. APEJ is estimated to surpass US$ 14,200 million revenue by 2026 end. Meanwhile, North America and Europe are also projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.



Competition Analysis



Major players in the global market for pulse flour are CanMar Grain Products, Parakh Agro Industries Ltd, Bean Growers Australia, Best Cooking Pulses, Great Western Grain, Blue Ribbon, Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse, Batory Foods, EHL Limited, Anchor Ingredients, SunOpta, The Scoular Company, ADM, and Ingredion.



