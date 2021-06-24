Pulse Infoframe and QualityMetric Partner to Develop Novel Rare Disease Solution

In rare disease, the clinical endpoints used to evaluate the efficacy of new treatments in clinical trials are not always well understood. In pursuit of drug approval from the FDA, EMA and other regulatory agencies, standardized or custom disease-specific patient-reported outcome (PRO) tools are important to establish the clinical meaningfulness of these endpoints.

Combining QualityMetric's clinical outcomes assessment (COA) scientific expertise , PRO data science, and technology with Pulse Infoframe's data science expertise and comprehensive real-world data platform for evidence generation and regulatory decision-making solution for patients, clinicians, and researchers, this partnership has the potential to transform the rare disease space.

"The ability to measure and benchmark quality of life, physical health, mental health, and disease-specific domains in a scientifically validated way gives the patient a stronger voice and provides the community with access to a dataset that does not exist today," says Pulse Infoframe founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Femida Gwadry-Sridhar. "That's why we're excited to work with QualityMetric."

"We're very excited to combine our solutions and expertise with Pulse Infoframe's innovative rare disease platform, Rare Central™," says Gus Gardner, Chief Executive Officer of QualityMetric. "We have helped numerous clients utilize clinical outcomes assessments to illuminate how diseases impact patients with rare conditions. Pulse Infoframe's rare disease platform goes beyond data collection to offer researchers, sponsors and other professionals an end-to-end solution for evidence strategies."

The partnership between QualityMetric and Pulse Infoframe will benefit the rare disease ecosystem including patients, advocacy, researchers and pharma/biotech through:

Improved understanding of a disease, disease trajectory and progression

Decreased time to diagnosis

Development of disease-specific surveys and instruments, including severity scales for staging and outcome measures

Available scientific expertise to develop (design, delivery and interpretation) psychometric validation of patient-reported outcomes measures

Access to natural history studies for use as a comparator arm/synthetic cohort

Experienced in navigating the processes necessary to meet FDA and EMA requirements

Expedited approval process and speed-to-market due to availability of standardized evidence

QualityMetric instruments will be available as part of the healthie™ library within Pulse Infoframe's Rare Central™ offering, simplifying configuration and start-up time. This globally deployed rare disease patient registry platform can integrate with a wide variety of healthcare data sources including EHR, claims, genomics and existing registries. Its technology allows a defined data dictionary and applies the latest global data mapping standards, including Observational Medical Outcomes Partnership (OMOP) and Clinical Data Interchange Standards Consortium (CDISC), to facilitate FDA- and EMA-ready research.

About QualityMetric

QualityMetric is a leading global COA solutions provider and technology-enabled scientific consultancy specializing in patient-reported outcome measures. Our solutions capture, analyze and interpret patient experiences through reliable measurement tools and multidisciplinary research expertise. With a comprehensive suite of scientifically validated PRO surveys, integrated COA technology and strategic consulting services, QualityMetric helps researchers obtain the evidence to make decisions through the use of valid and reliable assessments of functional health and well-being. QualityMetric is owned by Vesey Street Capital Partners, LLC (VSCP), a New York-based healthcare services private equity firm. Learn more at www.qualitymetric.com .

About Pulse Infoframe

Pulse Infoframe is a real-world evidence generation, health informatics and insights company that provides a technology and services platform designed to extract, curate, analyze and disseminate evidence-based conclusions that improve the quality of people's lives. Pulse Infoframe provides a full solution for registries, natural history studies and a range of other observational and regulatory grade studies. With provider relationships for patient access, Pulse Infoframe ensures that insights, evidence and publication results are disseminated across the ecosystem, including advocacy organizations, key opinion leaders, researchers and sponsors. Learn more at www.pulseinfoframe.com .

