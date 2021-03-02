Pulse Infoframe Launches healthie™ 2.0, Setting a New Standard for Generating Quality Real-World Evidence

"We are excited to announce the release of healthie™ 2.0, which will further transform the application of real-world evidence to support patients and enable industry-wide real-world evidence efforts," says Pulse Infoframe founder and CEO Dr. Femida Gwadry-Sridhar. "The innovation applied to this new platform will enable both the launch of prospective studies in a matter of weeks and rapid ingestion of retrospective data and external data sources. Coupled with insights availed through embedded analytics, healthie 2.0 will standardize the way that data can be used to generate evidence at a cadence required to improve the lives of patients."

healthie™ 2.0 provides the infrastructure to add external genomics, proteomics and other data to generate synethetic cohorts and observational cohorts to support evidence generation across the continuum from drug development to health economics. By coupling novel data sets with healthie™ 2.0's Patient Explorer module, a more finely detailed view of a patient's journey can be achieved. This is a critical step in advancing a precision medicine approach.

At the core of this patient-centric platform are privacy, security and data quality. The underlying architecture of healthie™ 2.0 ensures that the data captured meets the quality, integrity and security standards to support research and development and can be delivered in different formats, simplifying data analysis and querying. Additionally, the platform provides patients with a dashboard view of their own data to ensure engagement.

"healthie™ 2.0 guarantees that only high-quality and regulatory ready data reside in our platform. Strong confidence can be placed in analyses using our platform with automated processes detecting and rectifying any data anomalies prior to analysis," says Alan Nugent, Pulse Infoframe's Chief Technology Officer. "Additionally, our secure, scalable technology platform is mapped to industry data standards and, when combined with a defined data dictionary, will ensure that research methods can be systematically applied to produce meaningfully comparable and reproducible results."

For more information, visit https://www.pulseinfoframe.com/healthie-20

About Pulse Infoframe Inc

Deployed globally and focused on cancer and rare and chronic diseases, Pulse Infoframe is a real-world evidence generation, health informatics and analytics company that has created a technology and services platform designed to extract, curate, analyze and disseminate evidence-based conclusions for the purpose of accelerating research, advancing therapeutic treatment options and improving the quality of life of patients.

Pulse Infoframe provides a full solution for registries, natural history studies and a range of other observational and regulatory grade studies. The company designs, implements and launches global registries, with dynamic patient consent models, FDA level data standardization (required for global studies and analytics) and data compliance. Pulse Infoframe has relationships with key opinion leaders, providers and industry. Using its in-house expertise and experience, the company addresses their requirements throughout the product development continuum from research to market access. More information can be found on Pulse Infoframe's website: www.pulseinfoframe.com

