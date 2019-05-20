Pulse Insights Ranked a Strong Performer in Digital Voice of Customer Specialist Platforms by Independent Research Firm

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulse Insights LLC ( pulseinsights.com ), a leading SaaS solutions provider for enterprise marketers, announced that it has been named a Strong Performer in a Forrester research report published today. The Forrester Wave™: Digital Voice-Of-The-Customer Specialist Platforms, Q2 2019 examines the current state of digital voice of customer feedback offerings, and evaluates the players that matter most in the space.

Forrester recognized Pulse Insights for its flexible, cost-effective solution that can help improve CX quickly, noting that Pulse Insights is "incredibly strong from both a technology and services perspective, enabling [clients] to continue to improve CX." According to the report, a reference client stated that Pulse Insights is a "high caliber partner not only because of their technology, but also because of their support and consultancy."

"We're extremely proud of our industry and client recognition in this Wave report," said Jeremy Bieger, CEO and Co-Founder of Pulse Insights. "It's especially gratifying to realize our vision of empowering customers to leverage our platform as a complement to their existing suite of business intelligence & marketing clouds to generate material enterprise value."

The methodology for The Forrester Wave™: Digital Voice-Of-The-Customer Specialist Platforms covered 26 criterion and included vendor surveys, product demos, client reference calls, and client reference surveys. Access the full report here: https://pulseinsights.com/ForresterWave2019

About Pulse Insights

Pulse Insights creates innovative cloud software to help enterprise marketers understand customer needs and efficiently collect user information to deliver richly personalized experiences.

For media inquiries, please contact media@pulseinsights.com

© 2019 Pulse Insights LLC. All rights reserved. Pulse Insights®, the Pulse Insights logo, and the names and marks associated with Pulse Insights products are trademarks of Pulse Insights. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Pulse Insights

Related Links

http://www.pulseinsights.com

