Pulse Oil Corp. Announces Increased Reserves in 100% Held Bigoray and Queenstown Assets

The Assessments were effective December 31, 2017 and resulted in a pre-tax net present value of $24.37 million (FY2016: $0) proven plus probable ("2p") reserves and $15.4 million (FY2016: $0) proven ("1p") reserves, using a 10% discount rate to Pulse's net working interest.

This represents an increase in the value of 1p reserves of 287% and an increase in the value of 2p reserves of 328% since Pulse started trading on the TSX-V, as disclosed February 27, 2017.

Pulse CEO, Garth Johnson commented, "Since going public in 2017, Pulse Oil has established two core areas at Bigoray and Queenstown. We have captured 100% ownership of an exciting Enhanced Oil Recovery Project (EOR) focused on two Nisku light oil pools with an estimated resource classified as Discovered Petroleum Initially in-Place (DPIIP) of approximately 26.51 million boe's (see March 26, 2018 press release), increased its proved plus probable reserves value to $24.37 million (which doesn't include significant upside coming from our Enhanced Oil Recovery ("EOR") Project underway at Bigoray) and added other great opportunities to its asset base to exploit the Cardium, Pekisko and Duvernay Shale plays contained across our 65 net section land base.

"FY2018 will be Pulse's first full fiscal year as a public company and Pulse is positioned with no debt, positive working capital and growing cashflows for reinvestment. We are excited to have started phase one of our Bigoray EOR project currently underway in the field and we are also beginning to lay out a plan for our producing assets at Queenstown (100% Working Interest) to begin drilling later this year with over twenty, low-cost infill development drilling opportunities already identified. After making a number of strategic moves in 2017 to capture a significant asset base and by executing a low risk capital investment plan to grow production to 500 BOE/d between now and this summer, we are looking forward to seeing what the Pulse team can do with a full year of effort!"

Bigoray and Queenstown Reserves (Oil and Gas) are described on a BOE and "Pulse gross" basis. Pulse gross is defined as Pulse's 100% working interest before deduction of royalties and without including any royalty interest of Pulse. Pulse's reserve summary does not include any estimates on new potential reserves from Pulse's planned Bigoray enhanced oil recovery project, nor Duvernay Shale, Cardium or Pekisko upside.











Property Description Proved (1P)

(MBOE) Proved & Probable (2P)

(MBOE) Proved:

NPV10 (3) Proved & Probable: NPV10 (3) Bigoray Assets (1) 1,245 1,878 $13,470,600 $18,013,900 Queenstown Assets (2) 521 1,029 $1,926,400 $6,353,200 Total 1,766 2,907 $15,397,000 $24,367,100

1. Bigoray Assets use the independent reserve evaluation completed by McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. for Pulse's interests effective December 31, 2017. 2. Queenstown Assets independent reserve evaluation completed by Sproule Associated Limited effective December 31, 2017. 3. NPV10's use forecast pricing and costs based on the opinion of the independent reserve evaluator of the future crude oil, natural gas and natural gas product prices on the effective date of the reserve evaluation and escalate annually at a rate of 2% per year, in Canadian dollars. The forecast of commodity prices used for Bigoray can be found at http://www.mcdan.com/priceforecast and for Queenstown the forecast commodity prices can be found at https://www.sproule.com/insights/sproule-price-forecasts.

A More Detailed Reserve Breakdown as of December 31, 2017:













Bigoray Assets 100% (1) Proved Developed

Producing Proved Developed

Non-Producing Proved

Undeveloped Probable Total Proved

and Probable Light/Medium Oil (Mbbl) 132 701 0 211 1044 Heavy Oil (Mbbl) 0 26 0 195 221 Natural Gas (MBOE) 51 195 0 155 401 NGL (Mbbl) 26 114 0 72 212 Total Bigoray (MBOE): 209 1,036 0 633 1,878























Queenstown Assets 100% (2) Proved Developed

Producing Proved Developed

Non-Producing Proved

Undeveloped Probable Total Proved

and Probable Light/Medium Oil (Mbbl) 13 0 148 179 340 Heavy Oil (Mbbl) 0 0 0 0 0 Natural Gas (MBOE) 93 0 212 279 584 NGL (Mbbl) 17 0 38 50 105 Total Queenstown (MBOE): 123 0 398 508 1,029

1. Bigoray Assets use the independent reserve evaluation completed by McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. for Pulse's interests effective December 31, 2017.



2. Queenstown Assets independent reserve evaluation completed by Sproule Associated Limited effective December 31, 2017.

About Pulse Oil Corp.

Pulse is a Canadian company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) and has plans to become a leading oil and gas company. Pulse has recently completed four transactions to consolidate its interests in the Bigoray area of Alberta, resulting in 100% control of Pulse's Bigoray operations that include two Nisku oil Pinnacle Reefs as well as 100% interests in producing assets in the Queenstown area of Alberta. Pulse is moving forward to grow production and execute an Enhanced Oil Recovery project to unlock significant value for shareholders through control of approximately 65 net sections of land across the Mannville, Cardium, Pekisko/Shunda, Nisku and Duvernay Shale trends in Western Canada. Pulse will focus on acquiring affordable, small to medium sized proven oil and gas assets with significant upside. The Company plans to achieve further growth through low-risk, technically diligent drilling, infrastructure ownership and reserve growth utilizing proven enhanced oil recovery techniques and implementation of technology.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

READER ADVISORY

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "foresee," "should," "would," "could" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such statements include, without limitation, statements pertaining to Pulse's expectations related to the planned operations and anticipated results related to the Bigoray and Queenstown assets, including the anticipated timing to complete planned operations. Statements relating to "reserves" are also deemed to be forward-looking statements as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves can be profitably produced in the future.

The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on the Company based on information currently available to management. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting Pulse will be those anticipated. Statements in this press release containing forward-looking information include but are not limited to well reactivations, the Bigoray EOR project, its planned development and Pulse's production operations and drilling plans related to Pulse's Queenstown assets. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward looking statements include, but are not limited to: the volatility of commodity prices, product supply and demand, competition, access to and cost of capital, the assumptions underlying production forecast, the quality of technical data; environmental and weather risks, including the possible impacts of climate change, the ability to obtain environmental and other permits and the timing thereto, government regulation or action; the production rates of shut-in wells being reactivated, the costs and results of EOR operations; the costs of drilling, the availability of equipment, services, resources and personnel required to complete the Company's planned operating activities; access to and availability of transportation, processing and refining facilities, acts of war or terrorism; and general economic conditions and other financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Barrels of oil equivalent (boe) is calculated using the conversion factor of 6 mcf (thousand cubic feet) of natural gas being equivalent to one barrel of oil. Boes may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 mcf:1 bbl (barrel) is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis

Reserves

All production and reserves quantities included in Pulse's public filings have been prepared in accordance with Canadian practices and specifically in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities. These practices are different from the practices used to report production and to estimate reserves in reports and other materials filed with the SEC by United States companies. Accordingly, information concerning resources, deposits, production, reserves and any similar information of the Company may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with United States standards.

Resource Definitions

Resources encompasses all petroleum quantities that originally existed on or within the earth's crust in naturally occurring accumulations, including Discovered and Undiscovered (recoverable and unrecoverable) plus quantities already produced. "Total Resources" is equivalent to "Total Petroleum Initially In-Place". Resources are classified in the following categories:

Total Petroleum Initially In-Place ("TPIIP") is that quantity of petroleum that is estimated to exist originally in naturally occurring accumulations. It includes that quantity of petroleum that is estimated, as of a given date, to be contained in known accumulations, prior to production, plus those estimated quantities in accumulations yet to be discovered.

Discovered Petroleum Initially In-Place ("DPIIP") is that quantity of petroleum that is estimated, as of a given date, to be contained in known accumulations prior to production. The recoverable portion of DPIIP includes production, reserves, and Contingent Resources; the remainder is unrecoverable.

Contingent Resources are those quantities of petroleum estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from known accumulations using established technology or technology under development but which are not currently considered to be commercially recoverable due to one or more contingencies. Economic Contingent Resources (ECR) are those contingent resources that are currently economically recoverable.

Undiscovered Petroleum Initially In-Place ("UPIIP") is that quantity of petroleum that is estimated, on a given date, to be contained in accumulations yet to be discovered. The recoverable portion of UPIIP is referred to as Prospective Resources and the remainder is unrecoverable.

Prospective Resources are those quantities of petroleum estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from undiscovered accumulations by application of future development projects. Prospective Resources have both an associated chance of discovery and a chance of development.

Unrecoverable is that portion of DPIIP and UPIIP quantities which is estimated, as of a given date, not to be recoverable by future development projects. A portion of these quantities may become recoverable in the future as commercial circumstances change or technological developments occur; the remaining portion may never be recovered due to the physical/chemical constraints represented by subsurface interaction of fluids and reservoir rocks. Uncertainty Ranges are described by the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook as low, best, and high estimates for reserves and resources as follows:

Low Estimate: This is considered to be a conservative estimate of the quantity that will actually be recovered. It is likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will exceed the low estimate. If probabilistic methods are used, there should be at least a 90 percent probability (P90) that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the low estimate.

Best Estimate: This is considered to be the best estimate of the quantity that will actually be recovered. It is equally likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will be greater or less than the best estimate. If probabilistic methods are used, there should be at least a 50 percent probability (P50) that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the best estimate.

High Estimate: This is considered to be an optimistic estimate of the quantity that will actually be recovered. It is unlikely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will exceed the high estimate. If probabilistic methods are used, there should be at least a 10 percent probability (P10) that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the high estimate.

Development Unclarified is a project maturity sub-class of contingent resources that refers to the development plan evaluation is not complete and there is ongoing activity to resolve any risks or uncertainties.

Certain resource estimate volumes disclosed herein are arithmetic sums of multiple estimates of DPIIP or UPIIP, which statistical principles indicate may be misleading as to volumes that may actually be recovered. Readers should give attention to the estimates of individual classes of resources and appreciate the differing probabilities of recovery associated with each class as explained under this Resource Definitions section.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pulse-oil-corp-announces-increased-reserves-in-100-held-bigoray-and-queenstown-assets-300629903.html

SOURCE Pulse Oil Corp.