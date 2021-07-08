Pulse Oximeter Market worth $ 3.06 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.02% CAGR: Verified Market Research™

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Pulse Oximeter Market" By Mode of Product (Sensors and Equipment), By Type (Portable Pulse Oximeters and Bedside/ Tabletop Pulse Oximeters. ), By Age group (Adult, Pediatric), By End-User (hospitals, home care facilities, and ambulatory care centers), By Technology (Conventional and connected Devices), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Pulse Oximeter Market was valued at USD 1.92 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.06 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.02% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Pulse Oximeter Market Overview

Home care captures people's curiosity, primarily for accessibility and budget-related reasons, and contributes significantly to the global pulse oximeter market, particularly in regions where reimbursement policies are weak. It is also important to note that demand for remote monitoring is rapidly increasing because constant monitoring is an expensive task resulting in the growth of the pulse oximeter market. The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center has reduced the risk of hospital readmissions by 76% and held patient satisfaction scores over 90% by providing patients with Remote patient monitoring equipment.

According to a KLAS Research survey of 25 healthcare institutions, 38 % of those conducting RPM projects focused on chronic disease reported lower admissions, while 17 % indicated cost savings. These factors are expected to drive market growth.

The growing demands for pulse oximeters in healthcare facilities, home care, and remote management of COVID-19 treated cases as an early diagnosis tool to prevent further damage. This is a positive driver for the growth of the market.

Key Developments in Pulse Oximeter Market

In April 2021 , Nonin introduced two new single-use disposable devices, a wristband and a sensor for use with Nonin's WristOx2 3150 wrist-worn pulse oximeter (SpO2).

, Nonin introduced two new single-use disposable devices, a wristband and a sensor for use with Nonin's WristOx2 3150 wrist-worn pulse oximeter (SpO2). In November 2020 , GE Healthcare increased its AI offerings and Edison ecosystem, leveraging ongoing investments in innovation and digital health momentum.

The major players in the market are Medtronic plc (Ireland), Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Nonin Medical Inc. (US), Meditech Equipment Co., Ltd. (Meditech Group) (China), ChoiceMMed (China), OSI Systems, Inc. (the US), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Masimo (US), and General Electric Company (US).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Pulse Oximeter Market On the basis of Product, Type, Age group, End-User, Technology and Geography.

Pulse Oximeter Market by Product

Equipment



Sensors

Pulse Oximeter Market by Type

Portable Pulse Oximeters



Bedside/ Tabletop Pulse Oximeters

Pulse Oximeter Market by Age group

Adult



Pediatric

Pulse Oximeter Market by End User

Hospitals



Home Care Settings



Ambulatory Care Settings

Pulse Oximeter Market, by Technology

Conventional Devices



Connected Devices

Pulse Oximeter Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

