Pulse Oximeters Market Outlook 2020-2025: Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

The Pulse Oximeters market worldwide is projected to grow by US$886 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 6%.

Handheld, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.2 Billion by the year 2025, Handheld will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$31.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$26.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.

In Japan, Handheld will reach a market size of US$56.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$241.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Pulse Oximetry Market Treads at a Steady Rate

Recent Market Activity

Current and Future Analysis

Rising Disease Incidence in Developing Countries Offers Growth Opportunities

Sensors Gain Significance in Oximetry Business

Disposable Sensors Preferred the Most

Opportunities for Pulse Oximetry Monitoring in Alternate Care Market

Rising Incidence of Diseases Puts Pulse Oximeters Market in Overdrive

Rising Healthcare Expenditure Induce Momentum in the Market

Ballooning Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Rising Healthcare Needs Drives Demand for Pulse Oximeters

Drawbacks in Pulse Oximetry Call for Further Advances in Technology

Select Key Limitations of Pulse Oximetry

Challenges in Pulse Oximeters Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Pulse Oximeters Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technological Innovations - A Cornerstone for Evolution of Pulse Oximeters

Product innovations to Boost Prospects

Growing Range of Oximetry Devices

Wrist-worn Devices to Gain Traction

Alarm Management Improves Conferring Better Services

Growing Preference for Wireless Pulse Oximeters

Mobile Phone Penetration: An Opportunity Indicator for Mobile-Based Pulse Oximeters

Oximetry Turns Green

Exploration for New Markets Continues

General Care Floor Area - A High Market Opportunity

Athletes - A New Market Prospect for Pulse Oximeters

Pulse Oximeters for Detection of Congenital Heart Diseases

Esophagus - Possible Alternative Site for Measuring SpO2 Levels

Forehead Sensor Effective in Pulse Oximeter Monitoring

Nasal Ala - An Alternative Site for Pulse Oximetry Measurements

New Pulse Oximetry Technology Revolutionizes Pre-eclampsia Monitoring

Systems Integration: Novel Prospect for Pulse Oximetry Industry

Integrated Telemetry, Central Monitoring Enables, Patient Care in Non-Critical and Non-Hospital Environment

Pulse Oximetry in Wearables - The Future in Store

Low-Income Countries Largely Elusive of Pulse Oximetry

Pulse Oximeters Enter Online Market

Low-Cost Producers Threaten Device Prices

