Pulse PEMF Announces Three-Year Sponsorship with U.S. Figure Skating During Competitive Year

Wellness technology company to support athletes at major national events throughout 2026 season

CARTERSVILLE, Ga., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulse PEMF, a wellness technology company specializing in pulsed electromagnetic ﬁeld (PEMF) devices designed to support recovery and performance, is actively invested in a three-year sponsorship agreement with U.S. Figure Skating, the national governing body of figure skating in the United States. The partnership comes during a pivotal competitive year and reﬂects Pulse PEMF's continued commitment to supporting elite athletes through innovative wellness technology.

As part of the sponsorship, Pulse PEMF will maintain an active presence at major U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. The company attended the 2026 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships in January and will next appear at the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships in Salt Lake City, Utah, March 4-7, followed by the Adult Figure Skating Championships Presented by Prevagen in Duluth, Georgia, April 8-11.

The partnership is centered on education and access, introducing athletes, coaches, and performance professionals to PEMF technology as part of a proactive approach to training and recovery. Through event presence and direct engagement, Pulse PEMF is excitedly raising greater awareness of non-invasive wellness tools within the competitive skating community.

In a recent conversation, Pulse PEMF's VP of Sales and Marketing, Joshua Maurice, shared his enthusiasm about the alignment between Pulse and athletes competing at the highest levels.

"Pulse is beyond excited to work with U.S. Figure Skating," Maurice stated. "Pulse gives athletes a serious advantage for recovery and performance. Achieving 2 or 3% improvements is essential to competitive athletes, and we know Pulse can deliver. That's why so many professional athletes around the world have started to incorporate Pulse into their training and recovery. They are getting results and maximizing their success."

Figure skating demands precision, endurance, resilience, and consistency — qualities that align closely with Pulse PEMF's mission to support individuals striving for peak performance. Over the course of the three-year agreement, the company anticipates deepening its engagement within the ﬁgure skating community while continuing conversations around innovation in modern athletic preparation.

Athletes, coaches, and organizations interested in learning more about Pulse PEMF's technology and educational initiatives are encouraged to connect with the team at upcoming events or visit https://www.pulsepemf.com for additional information.

About Pulse PEMF

Pulse PEMF is a wellness technology company specializing in pulsed electromagnetic ﬁeld (PEMF) devices designed to support recovery, performance and overall well-being. The company creates innovative, non-invasive tools that integrate seamlessly into modern athletic and wellness routines. Pulse PEMF partners with wellness professionals, athletes, inﬂuencers, and biohacking communities to educate and empower individuals seeking proactive, technology-driven wellness solutions.

About U.S. Figure Skating

U.S. Figure Skating is the national governing body for the sport of figure skating in the United States as recognized by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the International Skating Union. U.S. Figure Skating is a nonprofit organization comprised of nearly 640 member and collegiate clubs and over 1,000 registered Learn to Skate USA® and Aspire programs representing over 249,000 members. U.S. Figure Skating is charged with the development of the sport on all levels within the United States, including athletes, officials, sanctioning of events and exhibitions, and establishing the rules and guidelines by which the sport is governed.

