Pulse Power and Sam Houston Race Park Announce Sponsorship

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulse Power is delighted to announce its new sponsorship with Sam Houston Race Park (SHRP). As the official electricity supplier, Pulse Power will supply the electricity needs of Houston's premier racing and entertainment facility. The extended agreement also includes on-site marketing presence and exclusive Pulse Power signage placement at Houston's landmark entertainment destination that attracts more than 1.3 million visitors annually for horse racing and dining, concerts, festivals and other major events.

"We are pleased to unite with Pulse Power. We always look for companies that offer the best products and technology to ensure an incredible customer experience," said Dwight Berube, General Manager of Sam Houston Race Park. "We appreciate having a solid partner like Pulse Power whose values align with ours."

"SHRP is an incredible asset to the Houston economy and we are pleased to support and be part of their efforts," said Rob Cantrell President of Pulse Power "Pulse is looking forward to provide SHRP energy needs and reach potential customers through the sponsorship marketing opportunities"

About Pulse Power

Founded in 2018, Pulse Power and affiliated brands (Lone Star Energy, PowerNext, Energy to Go, and New Power Texas) offer comprehensive energy solutions to Texas residential and small commercial customers. With diverse choices delivered through a multi-channel approach, Pulse combines just the right amount of technology, value, and simplicity to meet the emerging needs of sophisticated consumers.

About Sam Houston Race Park

Sam Houston Race Park is a racing and entertainment facility, located just 15 minutes from downtown Houston, and offers a variety of attractions including 16 recently renovated luxury suites overlooking the race track, The Pavilion Centre, and award-winning dining options. For more information on horse racing, upcoming shows, events and tickets, please visit www.shrp.com.

