Pulse Urgent Care Notifies Individuals of Data Security Incident

REDDING, Calif., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Docs Medical Group, Inc. dba Pulse Urgent Care ("Pulse Urgent Care") is providing notice of a recent data security incident that may have involved personal and/or protected health information. Pulse Urgent Care takes the privacy and security of all information within its possession very seriously. Pulse Urgent Care has sent notice of this incident to potentially involved individuals and provided resources to assist them.

On March 24, 2025, Pulse Urgent Care became aware of a suspicious activity within its network which it promptly contained. On May 1, 2025, Pulse Urgent Care received additional information that led Pulse Urgent Care to believe some patient information may have been accessed during the event. Pulse Urgent Care then undertook a time-intensive review of the accessible dataset to confirm what information was involved and who it belonged to. Following this review, Pulse Urgent Care reconciled this information with internal records to verify information so it could notify affected individuals. This review completed on November 26, 2025, when Pulse Urgent Care was able to identify the specific information involved in the incident. At that time, Pulse Urgent Care arranged to provide notice to potentially affected individuals with an available mailing address.

Based on Pulse Urgent Care's review of the potentially affected data, the following information for current and former patients may have been involved in the incident: name; date of birth; Social Security number; driver's license number; passport number; clinical or treatment information, including lab results, prescription information, and/or provider information; and/or health insurance information. Of note, not all information was involved for all individuals.

As soon as Pulse Urgent Care discovered the incident, Pulse Urgent Care took the steps discussed above to investigate the incident and to notify appropriate individuals. In order to reduce the likelihood of a similar incident occurring in the future, Pulse Urgent Care implemented additional measures to enhance the security of its network environment. Additionally, Pulse Urgent Care has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm Eastern Time and can be reached at 1-833-303-4915.

The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is a top priority for Pulse Urgent Care. Pulse Urgent Care deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

