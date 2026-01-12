PulseAI Secures Seed Funding to Advance AI-Driven ECG Diagnostics

BELFAST, Northern Ireland , Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PulseAI, a rapidly emerging leader in AI-enabled cardiac diagnostics, today announced the closing of its seed funding round, led by Innovation Ulster Limited, with participation from The Mortara Group and The Francis Crick Institute. The investment will enable PulseAI to scale deployment of its AI-ECG technology and advance its pathway through US FDA 510(k) clearance.

Over 300 million electrocardiograms (ECGs) are performed annually worldwide. However, despite the critical importance of the ECG as a frontline diagnostic tool, its interpretation remains highly dependent on specialist training and manual analysis. This often leads to delays, diagnostic variability, and missed opportunities for early intervention. PulseAI's AI-ECG platform is designed to address this challenge directly by delivering high-performance clinical decision support in both primary and acute care settings.

As part of the round, Dr. Justin Mortara, an experienced innovator in ECG technologies and former CEO of Mortara Instruments, will join PulseAI as Chair of the Board, strengthening the company's strategic alignment with global leaders in cardiac monitoring, diagnostics, and hospital systems.

PulseAI's technology, trained on large-scale ECG datasets and validated in partnership with some of the world's leading institutions across Europe and the United States, promises to bring the power of AI to one of the most widely used diagnostic tests.

The new investment will accelerate:

Regulatory advancement, including FDA 510(k), further clinical validation across diverse populations and care settings

Productisation for enterprise and OEM integration

Expansion of partnerships with device manufacturers and hospital networks

"This investment marks a pivotal moment for PulseAI as we move into full clinical and regulatory execution," said Dr Alan Kennedy, Founder and CEO of PulseAI. "Our goal is to deliver advanced ECG technology that can expedite and improve the accuracy of cardiac diagnostics, reducing variability and expanding access to high-quality diagnostics in all areas of healthcare."

"PulseAI sits at the intersection of clinical rigour, scalable technology, and real market need," said Justin Mortara, incoming Chair of the Board. "The company is building a platform with the potential to elevate ECG interpretation across the entire care continuum, pairing its AI with traditional medical devices as well as a growing array of consumer wearables. I'm excited to support the team as they move through regulatory milestones to broader industry adoption"

SOURCE PulseAI