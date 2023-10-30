Pulsecare Medical's nsPFA clinical trial receives satisfactory short-term follow-up results

Pulsecare Medical

30 Oct, 2023

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulsecare Medical, an innovative minimally invasive and non-invasive therapeutic technology company, announced today that its nanosecond pulsed field ablation (nsPFA) system for cardiac electrophysiology, the world's first third-generation pulsed field ablation (PFA) system, has received satisfactory short-term follow-up results from clinical trials.

PFA is a revolutionary ablation technology based on high-voltage pulsed energy and non-thermal irreversible electroporation (IRE) effect, which is considered an alternative new technology in the field of cardiac electrophysiology. Existing PFA devices all use second-generation microsecond pulse field ablation (μsPFA) technology, which may increase the difficulty of the ablation surgery due to high requirements for anesthesia caused by patient muscle contraction. Gas production caused by discharging in the blood may lead to an elevated risk of stroke.

The nsPFA system from Pulsecare Medical is the world's first third generation of PFA technology to solve the above problems, which can output nanosecond high-voltage pulses with high repetition frequency. The nanosecond pulses can optimize the distribution of the therapeutic electric field, reduce muscle contraction, and improve the safety of the surgery. The nsPFA technology solves the problems of severe muscle contraction and high anesthesia requirements of μsPFA. The nsPFA procedure can be performed with analgesia only. This will lay an important foundation for the large-scale clinical application of PFA technology. With its excellent performance, the nsPFA system has been highly evaluated by many clinical experts in the clinical enrollment of more than 10 hospitals in China. Existing short-term follow-up data show remarkable clinical efficacy and extremely low recurrence rates.

"We will continue to build our nsPFA into a competitive product in the field of cardiac electrophysiology and enrich the comprehensive solutions. Also, we will continue to advance the research and development for the product pipeline of ultrasound RDN and multi-modal tumor ablation system based on the multi-modal energy platform", said Dr. Javen Tan, CEO of Pulsecare Medical.

About Pulsecare Medical

Pulsecare Medical is an innovative and fast-growing company, focusing on the research and development of medical devices for minimally invasive and non-invasive therapy. With deep technology accumulation, and high R&D efficiency, Pulsecare Medical has rapidly completed the development of four industry-leading multimodal energy platforms, including pulsed field ablation, radiofrequency, ultrasound, and plasma, and developed innovative treatment products in the fields of cardiac electrophysiology, tumor ablation, and hypertension treatment based on the advanced multimodal energy platform technology.

News Releases in Similar Topics

