Pulsed Field Ablation Market to Exceed USD 5.4 billion by 2035 | Roots Analysis

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the recently published report by Roots Analysis, the growing preference for targeted and minimally invasive procedures is driving the pulsed field ablation market.

Pulsed Field Ablation Market Overview

The global pulsed field ablation market size is estimated to be worth over USD 0.1 billion in 2023, and it is anticipated to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2035. It is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40% by 2035.

Pulsed-field ablation is a non-invasive procedure to treat atrial fibrillation. It uses electrical pulses to generate non-thermal irreversible electroporation and ablate the heart tissue. Compared to the conventional method, pulsed-field ablation does minimal or no damage to the nearby tissues, preventing thermally mediated complications. As a result, several healthcare experts have shifted to pulsed-field ablation therapies that involve energy sources to destroy the body's damaged tissues without invasive surgeries. Several marketers have shown significant interest in developing non-invasive procedures to treat diseases other than atrial fibrillation.

FARAPulsed™ was the first ever pulsed field ablation system that received a CE mark in Europe to treat atrial fibrillation. Currently, numerous tissue ablation techniques have been employed to treat a wide array of disease indications. Pulsed field ablation technique offers several benefits such as high tissue-selectivity, improved pulmonary vein isolation durability, less risk of collateral organ damage, and prevent recurrence of arrhythmia. Driven by the increasing demand for non-invasive procedures, pharmaceutical companies have expanded their research and development efforts to develop applications of pulsed-field ablation. With ongoing efforts and increasing demand, the pulsed field ablation market is expected to witness remarkable growth during the foreseeable period 2023-2035.

Market Drivers

Several factors driving the pulsed field ablation market include PFA, which has shown promising outcomes in treating atrial fibrillation and managing cardiac arrhythmias; that is why healthcare experts are shifting to using pulsed-field ablation technology as a minimally invasive procedure. Pulsed-field ablation can induce long-lasting lesions and generate transmural lesions that increase the likelihood of positive outcomes. Further, the global incidence of cardiac arrhythmias is increasing, which requires a potential non-invasive treatment approach. Driven by these factors, the pulsed field ablation market is expected to grow from 2023 to 2035.

Market Restraints

Pulsed-field ablation is a recently developed non-invasive technology for treating atrial fibrillation. Therefore, solid clinical studies on its effectiveness, safety, and treatment outcomes may be required. Furthermore, the pulsed field ablation treatment costs more than conventional ablation methods. The initial purchasing cost of the pulsed field ablation system and recurring charges for disposable catheters may prevent the wide-scale adoption of pulsed-field ablation techniques in healthcare settings.

Growth Factors

Despite significant challenges, several growth factors that propel the pulsed field ablation market include existing clinical evidence on the non-invasive technique regarding the long-term safety and durability of the treatment. More than 45 pulsed field ablation devices have been featured in the market, and close to 39 pulsed field ablation devices are in stages of development. It is worth noting here that In March 2023, Medtronic received CE mark approval for the Affera™ Mapping and Ablation System for the treatment of atrial fibrillation. This system features Affera™ Prism-1 mapping software and Sphere-9™ catheter. With ongoing efforts in research and clinical trials on pulsed field ablation techniques, it is anticipated that the market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 40% during the forecast period 2023-2035.

Pulsed Field Ablation Market Segments

Based on the Therapeutic Area, the Pulsed Field Ablation Market is Segmented into Cardiovascular Disorders, Oncological Disorders, Respiratory Disorders, and Dermatological Disorders

Cardiovascular disorders is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, holding 90.51% of the market share by 2035.

7.3% of the market share is held by respiratory disorders by 2035.

Based on the Product Components, the Pulsed Field Ablation Market is Segmented into Catheter and Generator

Catheter will dominate the market during the forecast period, capturing 96.6% of the overall pulsed field ablation market share by 2035.

Generator is likely to grow at a higher rate and hold 3.4% of the market share by 2035.

Based on Geographical Area, the Pulsed Field Ablation Market is segmented into North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Europe is likely to dominate the market by 2035, expecting to hold the share of worth 49% of the pulsed field ablation market.

is likely to dominate the market by 2035, expecting to hold the share of worth 49% of the pulsed field ablation market. The Asia-Pacific market is growing at the fastest rate with the CAGR of over 70% during the forecast period 2023-2035.

Key Companies Profiles

The market report covers detailed profiles of the key companies engaged in the pulsed-field ablation market.

AccuPulsed Medical

Acutus Medical

Adagio Medical

AngioDynamics

Arga Medtech

AtriAN Medical

Biosense Webster

Boston Scientific

CardioFocus

CathRx

CRC EP

Galvanize Therapeutics

Gradient Medical

Hangzhou Dinova EP Technology

Kardium

Medtronic

Mirai Medical

Pulsed Biosciences

Tianjin Intelligent Health Medica

