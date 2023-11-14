Pulsed Field Ablation Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Pulsed Field Ablation Market- By Therapeutic Area (Cardiovascular Disorders, Oncological Disorders, Respiratory Disorders, Dermatological Disorders), By Product Components (Catheter, Generator, By Application Area (Ablation, Ablation and Mapping), By Source of Ablation (Pulsed Field Energy, Pulsed Field and Radiofrequency Energy, Pulsed Field and Cryoablation Energy)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Pulsed Field Ablation Market is expected to represent a CAGR of 38.51% during a forecast period of 2023-2031.

Pulsed Field Ablation Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Specifications Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 38.51 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Therapeutic Area, Product Components, Application Areas, Source of Ablation Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia Competitive Landscape AccuPulse Medical, Acutus Medical Adagio Medical , AngioDynamics , Arga Medtech , AtriAN Medical , Biosense Webster , Boston Scientific , CardioFocus, CathRx, CRC EP , Galvanize Therapeutics , Gradient Medical , Hangzhou Dinova EP Technology , Kardium, Medtronic, Abbott, Mirai Medical, Pulse Biosciences and Tianjin Intelligent Health Medica, ElectroPhysiology Frontiers, EnChannel Medical.

Recent Developments

Abbott declared that its TactiFlex Ablation Catheter, Sensor Enabled, has been approved by the FDA. This, according to the manufacturer, is the first ablation catheter in the world to feature a flexible tip and contact force technology. Additionally, the TactiFlex catheter was integrated with Abbott's EnSite X EP System, which enabled more precise visualization of cardiac anatomy by physicians. In March 2023 , The Medtronic PulseSelect PFA System demonstrated exceptional results in the pioneering PULSED AF global IDE trial. The primary objective of PULSED AF was to assess the reliability and efficacy of the PulseSelect System in adult patients with a documented medical history of symptomatic paroxysmal or persistent AF that was resistant to medication treatment.

Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) is a medical technology used to treat cardiac arrhythmias, particularly atrial fibrillation (AF). Market is a minimally invasive procedure that uses high-energy electrical fields to create localized lesions in the heart tissue, disrupting the abnormal electrical pathways causing arrhythmia. Furthermore, PFA technology was evolving, with efforts to make the procedure safer, more precise, and more accessible to a broader range of patients. Research and development efforts were focused on enhancing catheter designs, energy delivery mechanisms, and mapping technologies to improve patient outcomes. PFA devices and procedures were subject to regulatory approvals by health authorities in different countries.

Additionally, regulatory clearance and reimbursement status varied by region, impacting market adoption rates and faced challenges related to its complexity and the need for specialized training. Furthermore, the cost of PFA procedures and competition from other atrial fibrillation treatment methods, such as radiofrequency ablation and medication, posed challenges for market penetration.

List of Prominent Players in the Pulsed Field Ablation Market:

AccuPulse Medical

Acutus Medical

Adagio Medical

AngioDynamics

Arga Medtech

AtriAN Medical

Biosense Webster

Boston Scientific

CardioFocus

CathRx

CRC EP

Galvanize Therapeutics

Gradient Medical

Hangzhou Dinova EP Technology

Kardium

Medtronic

Abbott

Mirai Medical

Pulse Biosciences

Tianjin Intelligent Health Medica

ElectroPhysiology Frontiers

EnChannel Medical

Others

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The PFA market was expected to continue growing as the technology matured and gained wider acceptance among electrophysiologists and patients. However, the pace of growth and market dynamics may have shifted in the years following my last update. Ongoing research and development efforts have led to technological advancements in PFA systems. Improved catheter designs, enhanced energy delivery mechanisms, and more advanced mapping technologies are making PFA procedures safer and more effective, attracting healthcare providers and patients. Educational efforts by medical professionals and healthcare organizations are increasing awareness about AF and its treatment options, including PFA. As more patients and physicians become informed about PFA, demand for the procedure is likely to rise.

Challenges:

PFA was relatively new, and there might have been limited long-term clinical data available to demonstrate its safety and efficacy compared to established techniques like radiofrequency ablation. This could impact adoption by healthcare providers and payers. Obtaining regulatory approval from agencies in the United States or the CE Mark in Europe can be a lengthy and expensive. Ensuring that PFA systems meet regulatory requirements was a significant hurdle for companies in this market. The PFA market might have been limited by the size of the patient population with specific arrhythmias. Smaller patient populations could limit the market's overall growth potential.

Regional Trends:

The North America Pulsed Field Ablation market is expected to register a major market share. Increasing awareness among patients about the availability of PFA as a treatment option was important. This required educational efforts by healthcare providers and device manufacturers. The PFA market in North America was poised for growth due to the increasing incidences of atrial fibrillation and the demand for more effective and less invasive treatment options. Besides, Europe had a substantial share of the market. European healthcare institutions and electrophysiology centres were adopting PFA technology for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, including AFib. Adoption rates varied across different European countries and healthcare facilities. Companies developing PFA devices were seeking regulatory approvals, including the CE Mark, necessary for commercializing medical devices in Europe. Compliance with European regulations was a key factor in market entry.

Segmentation of Pulsed Field Ablation Market-

By Therapeutic Area

Cardiovascular Disorders

Oncological Disorders

Respiratory Disorders

Dermatological Disorders

By Product Components

Catheter

Generator

By Application Area

Ablation

Ablation and Mapping

By Source of Ablation

Pulsed Field Energy

Pulsed Field and Radiofrequency Energy

Pulsed Field and Cryoablation Energy

By Region-

North America - The US Canada Mexico

Europe - Germany The UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific - China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America - Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



