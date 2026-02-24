PULSEDATA AI ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CALCIUM HEALTH TO STRENGTHEN CHRONIC CONDITION MANAGEMENT IN VALUE-BASED CARE

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PulseDataAI, a healthcare data analytics and artificial intelligence company that specializes in predicting the progression of chronic diseases, today announced a strategic partnership with Calcium Health, a digital health company specializing in chronic condition management, patient engagement, and care coordination.

The partnership aligns PulseDataAI's predictive analytics capabilities with Calcium Health's chronic condition management platform to help healthcare organizations identify high-risk patients earlier and deliver more timely, targeted interventions. Together, the companies support providers, health plans, and value-based care organizations seeking to improve outcomes for patients with complex, long-term conditions while managing cost and utilization.

Calcium Health's platform enables ongoing engagement with patients managing chronic illness through structured care plans, tracking tools, education, and communication between visits. By incorporating PulseDataAI's disease progression and hospitalization risk insights into these workflows, care teams can better prioritize outreach, tailor interventions, and focus resources on patients most likely to benefit from additional support.

"Managing chronic disease effectively requires both early visibility into risk and the ability to act on that information within day-to-day care delivery," said Dean Panovich, Chief Executive Officer at PulseDataAI. "Calcium Health has built a strong foundation for engaging patients outside the clinical encounter. This partnership helps ensure that predictive insights are translated into meaningful, coordinated care."

PulseDataAI analyzes longitudinal clinical, laboratory, and administrative data to identify patterns associated with disease onset, progression, and avoidable hospitalization across a range of chronic conditions, including chronic kidney disease and cardiorenal comorbidities. When combined with Calcium Health's engagement and care management capabilities, these insights support more proactive care strategies and improved performance under value-based reimbursement models.

"Healthcare organizations are under increasing pressure to manage chronic populations with greater precision and accountability," said Rey Villar, Digital Architect at Calcium Health. "PulseDataAI's analytics complement our platform by helping care teams focus their efforts earlier and more effectively, strengthening our ability to support patients over time."

As healthcare continues to shift toward accountability for long-term outcomes and total cost of care, the ability to anticipate risk and sustain engagement is becoming essential. Nowhere is this more evident than in renal disease and other complex chronic conditions that affect millions of patients and place a disproportionate burden on the healthcare system. By combining earlier identification with continuous, patient-centered support, PulseDataAI and Calcium Health aim to help organizations keep patients healthier for longer while reducing avoidable utilization and unnecessary cost. The partnership is live, with expanded availability planned across provider, payer, and specialty care organizations throughout 2026.

PulseDataAI and Calcium Health will be attending HIMSS 2026, where the companies will meet with healthcare leaders to discuss how predictive analytics and digital care management can work together to strengthen chronic condition management in value-based care. Attendees are encouraged to reach out to schedule time with the teams during the conference. PulseDataAI and Calcium Health will also host a live, on-the-ground webinar from HIMSS, showcasing how the combined solution supports earlier risk identification, coordinated intervention, and sustained patient engagement across complex chronic populations.

About PulseDataAI:

PulseDataAI (www.pulsedata.ai) is a leading provider of data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions specializing in predicting the progression of chronic disease. The company's innovative technology harnesses the power of individual medical data and translates scientific research into precise algorithms, enabling accurate predictions of chronic disease development and risk of avoidable hospitalization. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and deep industry knowledge, PulseData has positioned itself as a trusted partner at the forefront of value-based care. As the technological layer that accurately aligns at-risk patients with proactive, multidisciplinary care, PulseData consistently demonstrates its commitment to improving patient outcomes and transforming the healthcare landscape.

About Calcium Health:

Calcium Health is a digital health company focused on chronic condition management and patient engagement. Its platform combines care planning, monitoring, education, and communication tools to help healthcare organizations support patients between visits and improve continuity of care across complex, long-term conditions.

